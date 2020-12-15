It started as an unlikely friendship. It became a friendship so profound that their stories — about good jokes and travels and golf — needed to be documented.
At least that’s how Luke Reese felt.
When his friend of nearly 25 years died of Lou Gehrig’s disease in August 2019, Reese decided to write about him and their adventures.
“There needs to be a book about him,” Reese thought. “He’s that good. He’s that funny. Everyone loved this guy so much.”
While quarantining in his Chicago apartment this year, Reese followed through on that thought. The founder of a private equity firm, he also decided he could work from anywhere. So he moved to Colorado, which he always thought of as a “dream place.”
His debut book, “One For the Memory Banks,” came out this year. The memoir, which touches on their friendship and travels, begins with how the friends met.
They were separated by nearly 20 years and different countries.
It was 1994 when Reese, who was in his 30s, met Allan Bond, a Scottish man with great passion and skill for the game of golf. While they were both working for Wilson Sporting Goods, Reese lived in Germany and Bond lived in London.
When they met in person, Reese asked Bond — or “Bondy,” as everyone knew him — how he could improve his golf grip. The response was a joke about how bad it looked.
Reese didn’t take the riff personally. “You could just tell this guy is flat out funny,” he said of the exchange.
A week later, Reese got a copy of a coffee table book in the mail. It was about iconic golf courses. Bondy promised they’d play some of those places if Reese learned how to play better.
“From there, a friendship was set for life,” Reese said.
Within months, they were together on a golf course. Over the next two decades, they visited the best and most beautiful courses in the world together.
Along the way, Reese learned how to play. They were constantly going back and forth between friends and competitors. And they learned about life from each other.
“At the beginning, I was terrible,” Reese, who played tennis in college, said of his golf skills. “But I fell in love with golf.”
And he got a lot better, now describing himself as a low-handicap player.
But, no, his book is not just about golf.
It’s a tribute to Bondy, the man he says is a mix of Winston Churchill, Sean Connery and Arnold Palmer. It’s about their “zen like” time together on those majestic courses, like Royal County Down Golf Club in Ireland.
The blend of friendship and sport has led to rave reviews.
Here’s one from Jason Adel, CEO of Golf Magazine. “The stories, the people, the friendships, the competition, and, of course, the emotion,” he wrote. “‘One for the Memory Banks’ has everything that makes golf the greatest game on earth.”
The book was included in a holiday gift guide put out by Katie Couric.
Thanks to help from Reese’s daughter, Madeline, who edited the book, it was done in April. He sent the manuscript to his friend Brian Lewis, a longtime publisher of golf- related books.
Lewis says he was reluctant to read or publish a friend’s work. But after reading Reese’s book for 10 minutes, he saw something special. “When you read something that is as good as anything you’ve read in the last 10 or 20 years, it’s hard not to get excited about it,” Lewis said.
For Reese, who now lives in Boulder, the book is a testament to his friend. He says it’s like “Tuesdays with Bondy,” a reference to Mitch Albom’s beloved book, “Tuesdays with Morrie.” Writing it, he says, helped him heal from the traumatic loss of his friend.
“It’s a friendship story,” Reese said. “It’s about two friends who had the most pure fun you could have.”
