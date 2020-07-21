Bill Peer welcomed three police departments to his Monument-based Colorado Juniors volleyball facilities sand courts on July 12 in a show of support to the men and women in blue from the Pikes Peak region. For a few hours, those officers squared off in a spirited round-robin match as a few dozen onlookers cheered in support.
Peer and his wife, Judy, are the founders of the high-level club program that caters mostly to high school female players. But Peer, whose father was a police officer in Ohio, wanted to show his support for the police officers who serve our communities.
“I watch all this stuff on television and I’m tired of all the bad stuff,” Peer said in reference to recent protests on law enforcement in communities around the United States. “Not all cops are bad. We have a lot of great ones.”
The tournament was billed as “You’re Getting Served in the Sand” and featured three teams of officers from the Monument, Manitou Springs and Fountain police departments. Fountain took home the top prize of $2,000, while Monument and Manitou Springs each received $1,500.
The Peers donated the money so it can be used toward the purchase of police equipment.
“Whatever they need. No stipulations,” Bill Peer said.
Monument Police Chief Sean Hemingway was among those who played in the spirited event.
“It makes us feel good that we had so much support today,” Hemingway said. “Monument is such a major pro-law community. And the fact that Bill reached out and put this together says a lot about his character.”
Hemingway was hired to lead the Monument police force in February and has quickly embraced the community. He previously worked in law enforcement in New York and Florida.
“The money we got today will go toward helping us purchase six new tasers,” Hemingway said.
He added that his department has taken proactive steps recently in rewriting its use of force policy to comply with senate bill that calls for officers to take further steps to help deescalate situations, when possible.
Hemingway is well aware of the issues facing law enforcement officers around the nation.
“A lot of cops right now are second-guessing why they got into this profession,” he said. “Any moral booster is great. Any thanks from the community goes a long way right now.”
Officer Ted Fiocchi joined the Monument Police Department two years ago after 24 years with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. He enjoyed playing in the volleyball match so much that he is encouraging Hemingway to help coordinate other sporting events with police officers and the community.
“I can’t go anywhere in this town without people wanting to buy me a doughnut,” Fiocchi said with a smile. “This is a great community. We have complete support. It would be great if we could involve the town in different sporting events like softball, football and volleyball. You know, a cops vs. community game. We could even mix up the teams. The goodwill can go a long way.”
Todd Evans, a Monument resident, helped facilitate the volleyball event at the Colorado Juniors site. Evans, whose daughters Morgan and Mariah played with Colorado Juniors, is the deputy city manager for the City of Fountain and the former police chief of that city.
“When Bill (Peer) called me a couple of weeks ago and said he wanted to do something to support the police I said, ‘I am here to help,” Evans said. “I think it’s outstanding that our community came out to show that law enforcement is supported.”
In past months, Peer has offered his Colorado Juniors sand courts to the Monument Fire Department.
Colorado Juniors is the fourth-ranked club team in the nation and has helped 421 of its athletes earn college scholarship offers.