Excessive vandalism, theft of merchandise and use of illegal substances such as methamphetamine inside fitting rooms at 42 Goodwill stores across Colorado led the Colorado Springs-based nonprofit to permanently close private dressing areas to customers and closely monitor how the decision is affecting clothing sales.

“The rise in theft, vandalism and substance abuse has been so markedly on the increase we really don’t have any other alternative but to close those down, if and until we can find we can turn a corner on those issues,” said Bradd Hafer, spokesman for Goodwill of Colorado.

The nonprofit uses revenue from its social enterprise stores to fund job placement, training and education and adaptive programs for disabled people.

Organization leaders had been noticing inappropriate behavior inside changing rooms continue to worsen and studied whether certain geographic locations around the state were experiencing the problems more than others.

Not so, Hafer said. Across the board, Goodwill stores were getting hit with graffiti on walls and other damage in the dressing spaces, reports of drug use and stolen items.

Just this year, reported cases of theft nearly doubled from 99 incidents in January to 187 in May, he said.

If the trajectory of loss continued, Hafer said Goodwill would have had to consider closing some stores.

Since the dressing rooms closed permanently about six weeks ago, it’s too early to forecast the impact on sales from its thrift stores, he said.

But it’s something administrators are watching.

Net retail sales of $59 million in 2022 comprised the organization’s second-largest funding source, with $84.4 million in donations topping the income portion of audited financial statements.

The organization resells, repurposes or recycles some 235 million pounds annually of publicly donated clothes, accessories, housewares, furniture, sports equipment and other goods out of its discount thrift stores.

People inside a Goodwill store in southern Colorado on Tuesday seemed confused as they browsed clothing racks.

They asked employees about signs that say the fitting rooms are permanently closed, and signs near the locked restrooms that say clothing cannot be tried on in bathrooms.

Some shoppers shimmied into shirts, dresses and other pieces over the outfit they were wearing while standing in aisles or in front of mirrors.

Others grumbled along the lines of it seemed they were being punished for others’ misdeeds.

Hafer said some shoppers have been understanding of the situation, while others have been mad because they view it as an inconvenience.

Signs say it’s for the safety and well-being of staff and customers.

The inappropriate behavior by some has been “causing operational issues, safety and risk issues and financial liability,” Hafer said.

Goodwill and other clothing retailers were forced to close not only their doors but also upon reopening their fitting rooms for shoppers in 2020 during the height of COVID pandemic shutdowns. That led to more online shopping and record returns, according to the National Retail Federation, as people purchased clothing unsure if it would fit and returned items for a refund.

As was the policy then, Goodwill will accept returned clothing that was purchased within seven days in exchange for store credit on a gift card, not cash.

Hafer said returning items for cash had produced dishonesty among some customers, who had not actually purchased the merchandise they were returning.

“We totally understand every perspective,” he said. “We had nearly a year’s worth of discussion and discernment with retail staff and our leadership team.

“But it got to a point and the level where operationally and financially we were absorbing such great loss that we would not be able to keep doors and stores open if we kept absorbing those costs.”

Some charitable thrift stores reopened their dressing rooms and kept them open, including Arc Thrift Stores, which operates 34 stores and 15 donation stations throughout Colorado and employs individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Sales also help fund advocacy work for disabled people through local Arc Chapters.

