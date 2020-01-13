Colorado’s Division of Motor Vehicles will opt in to a multistate information-sharing program that aims to combat identity theft and crack down on duplicate driver’s licenses.
The State-to-State Verification Service, known as S2S, will check whether drivers have an active license in more than one state. Federal grant funding is available to assist the 27 states participating in the voluntary program. The cost to the state is an annual fee of $29,651, plus an annual per-driver fee. For Colorado, the total fee based on the number of drivers is $211,462.
“Prior to S2S, Colorado and other states relied on an applicant’s self-attestation when signing a license or ID card application, with no ability to verify information beyond what a person offered voluntarily,” the DMV said in a press release. “Unexpired, out-of-state credentials, which are often no longer in use, could be used for identity theft if they fell into the wrong hands. Two separate credentials also means two separate records, which can make it more difficult to identify or act upon serious driving violations.”
S2S does not allow the federal government to access drivers’ data. The information contained in the program contains drivers’ names, birth dates, customer identification numbers, and the last five digits of a Social Security number. States can also choose to use S2S to determine whether a driver’s license is compliant with REAL ID, a federal set of identification requirements enacted in 2005.
The deadline to implement REAL ID is Oct. 1 in order to access federal facilities and board aircraft. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reports that Colorado and 46 other states are compliant. States will still be able to issue identification to undocumented residents after the deadline. However, those must be visually different and are not acceptable for REAL ID purposes.
