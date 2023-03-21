Editor’s note: Please welcome new monthly columnist Lily Poteet, a junior at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument.

The painful, enduring process of applying to a multitude of universities has never been at the forefront of my teenage mind — well, at least until about a month and a half ago. Now it seems to be the topic I and my parents are constantly thinking about. Generic letters from colleges plastering phrases like “We want you!” and “Join the family!” have flooded the junior classes’ mailboxes, and yet they are routinely tossed into the trash can up until the realization occurs: college application season is less than a year away.

Aligning my future senior-year schedule with a healthy balance between extracurricular activities and academic course load may seem like the ticket to both happiness and a top school acceptance. When taking a brief look at statistics, the advanced applicants have acquired the experience of researching cancer cures or have performed their musical instruments to international audiences prior to applying to Ivy League universities. Oh, and that’s while simultaneously receiving a pristine 1600 SAT score and tacking 15 AP (advanced placement) courses onto their heightening schedule.

For those pursuing higher level secondary education, being a part of a school sport and taking a couple of advanced courses is exceedingly underwhelming to leading universities and the expectation only goes upward from there. The question is, when will the resume ever be enough?

Not only has this been a hot topic between parents and teens, but also within conversations with peers. With a blink of an eye, the chats have shifted from what snacks were packed in our lunchboxes to our personal college choices. The post-high school education topic seems to emulate a competition with every sentence starting with “acceptance rate.”

When talking about our application journeys, my friends and I have purposely avoided the conversation of our long-listed schedules and grueling academic workload. The competition is cutthroat. There’s no need to be comparing ourselves to one another — it’s just not healthy for our relationships nor self-esteem. If the course-load talk provides even the slightest amount of reassurance to one student, a brutal alarm may jolt the other into a spiral of insecurity. There is always going to be someone with more achievements on their resume, and it’s just best to keep that conversation in the admissions office.

I don’t mean to worry anyone with my limited personal perspective on college applications nor offend any top-tier school that sees this type of achievement on a daily basis. The main takeaway is that every student will find their place after high school, no matter the route that was taken to get there. Trade school, state university, Ivy League, or military; every path will provide each teen with the basis of what they need in order to be successful.

Along with that, I ask you to give a little extra love to your high school seniors this March. They are awaiting that specific email, so be sure to offer a hug of reassurance or celebration of acceptance. Regardless, every student has a bright future past post-secondary education, this is only the beginning. Good luck class of ‘23!

Lily Poteet is a junior at Lewis-Palmer High School and lives in Monument. When she is not found writing, she loves to run on the Santa Fe Trail with her cross country team.