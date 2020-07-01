When envisioning a collaborative art during a pandemic, Cindy Carlander was reminded of the theme of Gestalt psychology; the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.
Carlander, an art instructor at Monument Academy, was sitting at her kitchen table with the results of her first- through fifth-grade students’ Earth Day assignment in front of her. The task was to create a radial mandala with objects found outside the home as the school, like all others in Colorado and across the nation, was forced to continue its students’ education on virtual platforms during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mandala is a sanskrit term which means circle or a circular structure. Carlander asked students to create a circular design using objects in nature. Given stay-at-home measures were in full effect, Carlander hoped students and their families would be able to find objects in their backyards.
“I didn’t know what supplies families had at home,” Carlander said. “We wanted families to come together. We wanted kids to get outside, create and be thankful for what we have.”
As she sifted through the photo submissions of the students’ work, the art instructor knew they were too good to have them collect dust in her Google Docs, she said. She had to share them.
“Once I started sharing them, I thought maybe I should do a poster,” Carlander said.
Dusting off her graphic design skills, Carlander created a poster collage of the students’ mandalas. Once the poster was finished, Carlander decided to that another poster, one to honor the essential workers of the pandemic, would be the next collaborative effort. This time, students were tasked with creating a heart using any medium the student and/or their family desired.
“I told the kids they were only limited by their imagination,” Carlander said. “I’ve always loved collaborative art.”
The students created a wide variety of objects including Legos, chalk, Gummy Bears and crayons.
Natalie Ma, one of Carlander’s students who contributed to the heart piece for essential workers, said her work of melting crayons into the shape of a heart was a technique she had done before but wanted to replicate knowing who the finished work was to honor.
“It felt really good showing it to everyone and that we care,” Ma said.
Carlander felt the final results of the collaborative works needed to be out in the community, and she began framing the finished collages and donating them to local businesses, police and fire stations, and organizations around town where essential workers and other families could see them.
“We were apart, but we came together,” Carlander said. “I’ve heard it said science is going to get us out of this, but art is going to get us through this.
“Art helps with healing and recovery and provides solace and therapy during times of stress. It’s important to share your creativity to get us through dark hours.”