For last year’s New Year’s resolution, if such a thing still exists, I decided I was going to learn to cook better.
With kids always hungry and a wife, whose culinary abilities far surpass mine, always working out of state, I was going to teach myself to do this using books written by my favorite celebrity chefs and the supreme teacher of the information age, the internet.
Up until the transition from 2021 to 2022, my culinary knowledge was completely established on what I had learned watching my wife. I would say I had about three decent dishes I would make for the family, which included Totchos, loaded nachos using tater tots instead of corn chips, and goat cheese chicken, which is a sort of scramble of potatoes and chicken with a mixture of goat cheese and cream cheese.
However, starting last year, I decided my personal menu had to expand quickly. Otherwise, my kids would get tired of tater tots and demand other things.
So over the past year, I learned a variety of fish dishes, sauces, pork tenderloin dishes and especially, when managing the kids’ crazy after-school schedules, I learned how important it is to know the ins and outs of a crockpot recipe.
However, when it comes to the handful of cold days in the Tri-Lakes region when the kids don’t get to go outside because it resembles an episode of National Geographic’s “Life Below Zero,” the kids always ask for one and the same thing: Soup.
As the winter fell upon us and the really cold temps started to visit, I shifted my culinary learning to expand my soup abilities. In addition, as the COVID-19 variant omicron spreads through El Paso County, soup seems to be a good weapon in my at-home arsenal of dishes for the young ones.
As I waded my way through a variety of chicken noodle recipes and black bean soup dishes, I came up with an easy soup to make for the kids which is relatively cheap and fast, meaning it takes less than an hour to make. With this, I can make sure I have a soup dish ready to create if my kids end up getting omicron (which is an odd name for a virus variant. Omicron sounds more like a nemesis of Optimus Prime from “The Transformers.”)
I call it Daddy’s Potato and Ham Soup with Cheese. If you’d like to give it a try, here’s what I came up with. My recipe should feed a family of five, depending on how much your kids eat. If your kids are like mine and constantly going through growth spurts, you may want to double the recipe.
For preparation, I take a bag of little potatoes and cut them into fourths. I take a few handfuls of baby carrots and cut them into thirds, and I take a whole sweet onion, or yellow onion, and cut it into slivers. You will need about a cup of diced green onion for later, as well as about a tablespoon of minced cilantro. As with most of my meals, minced garlic will also need to be nearby. For the protein of this soup, I liked using five or six slices of hickory smoked ham, which is already sliced in the packaging, cut into about half-inch square pieces.
One time I didn’t have ham and substituted Polish sausage, and it was just as yummy.
To make soups, I prefer to use a Dutch oven. This can also be done in a stock or deep pot, but I find a Dutch oven allows me to control the sear of my soup’s vegetables more evenly. Start by placing half a stick of unsalted butter and a generous pouring of olive oil in the Dutch oven. After the butter melts down on medium heat and starts to hiss at you, add the onion and about a tablespoon of the garlic.
Stir them around to get a nice coating of the butter and olive oil and wait until the hissing gets a little more intense. When that happens, add the potatoes and carrots and again stir them around until there is a nice coat on it. Cover the Dutch oven, stirring occasionally for the next 20 minutes or so.
You will know you are ready for the next step when your vegetables have a nice brown sear on them, and the bottom of your Dutch oven almost looks like its ruined with the butter and oil browning on the bottom. Don’t worry, though. Not only is it not ruined, you will turn all that brown caked-on stuff at the bottom into yummy goodness.
Once it looks like you’ve ruined the bottom of your Dutch oven, pour in 32 ounces of vegetable broth. All the noise from the searing will disappear as the broth begins to heat up. As it’s heating up, drop in the green onions and the cilantro. Then add salt, black pepper and thyme to taste.
Stir everything up and wait for your broth to come to a simmer, at which point replace the lid on the dutch oven. If you like your soups spicy like I do, maybe add a bit of crushed red pepper. You will want to stir occasionally over the next 20 minutes but not as often as when you were searing your vegetables.
After about 20 minutes, drop in your ham and continue occasionally stirring over the next five minutes, after which, remove the dutch oven from the heat. Ladle the soup into a ceramic or porcelain bowl, or any bowl that will withstand a broiler.
Once your soup is in its bowl, lay three slices of Raclette cheese across the top. Aged white cheddar also works well, but I would suggest grating that cheese first so it melts easier. Any high-fat, low-salt cheese will do. Allow the cheese to melt a bit before placing the bowl on a baking sheet and placing it inside a preheated broiler set to low.
Once under the broiler, you want to keep an eye on the bowl. It will take maybe a minute or two for the cheese to melt completely and the top side of it starts to turn brown. Once that happens, please use oven mitts to remove the baking sheet and let the bowl rest for a few minutes. Once you can touch the bowl with your fingers and not feel pain, the soup should be ready to serve.
Omicron and single-digit temperatures be damned. With a good soup, your family can get through anything. At least the kids will have something to look forward to if they can’t go outside to play.
Benn Farrell is a Monument-based freelance writer and playwright.