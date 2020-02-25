I was born at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn in the shadow of the future Verrazano Bridge at the entry to New York Harbor.
The earliest photos of me were of my stylish mother pushing me in a grand black buggy along the shoreline. Perhaps that is when my passion for being close to the water began, whether it be an ocean, a bay, a lake, or even a swimming pool.
My dad taught me to swim at the age of 4. This led me to being a competitive swimmer throughout my teens. My favorite job ever was being a lifeguard each summer from Memorial Day to Labor Day surrounded by the neighborhood children.
I was always an extremely anxious person. even during the fiercely cold winter months, I would bundle up and drive to nearby Jones Beach to soothe my spirit as I attended college. Upon graduation, I married my husband, Paul, a brand-new second lieutenant in the Army after graduating from West Point, set above the glorious Hudson River.
I began an amazing life as a military spouse and mother of three children, traversing the globe from the States to Europe and Hawaii. Our final assignment was at Fort Monmouth, N.J., on the shore. Upon Paul’s retirement from the Army after 26 years I presumed that I would remain on the East Coast near the sea. That wasn’t on Paul’s radar. Ever since his time at Fort Carson in the 1970s he had fallen in love with the mountains of Colorado. He had the foresight to purchase an acre for $15,000 near the top of Baptist Road, an area then with dirt roads and the potential for future development.
So in 1994, I came to Monument where we built a lovely Cape Cod home into the ridgeline. I could see from the backyard the distant Sangre de Cristo Mountains on a clear day. It was breathtaking! On my very first day, I looked out the floor-to-ceiling windows and saw “Bambi” looking right back at me. I was familiar with seagulls and whales, not deer, raccoons, foxes, porcupines, coyotes, and even occasionally bears and mountain lions.
I hate to admit to all those Coloradans who delight in flying down ski slopes, hiking 14ers, and racing bikes down steep rugged paths that I only enjoy the looming mountains from a safe distance. All winter I white knuckle it in my Mini Cooper down icy roads fearing a slide-off at any minute.
For my over 25 years in colorful Colorado, I have been in awe of Pikes Peak, which defines our corner of the world. I love walking miles on the Santa Fe Trail or biking on flat surfaces. In the very early morning I am overcome by the stillness as I look up at the full moon encircled by a myriad of constellations. There is no more stunning view than the foothills of the Rocky Mountains backlit at sunset. Yet my heart is still restless. I have been content to be a part of the little hamlet of Monument, an oasis of peace in a chaotic world. It is a close-knit community where families thrive and still care about each other.
So it was a shock when, on New Year’s Day, Paul and I decided to leave our home in the unique Village at Monument. Our son, Sean, an A-10 pilot in the Air Force, was soon to return from Afghanistan to his family in Arizona. Meanwhile our beloved daughter Megan and family had relocated a year earlier from Dallas to Orcas Island off the coast of Washington state. Orcas is part of the San Juan Islands, and about 65 miles direct line northeast of Seattle.
I yearn to be near family and Megan had invited us to join them on the island. I had a fantastic birthday trip there last year and was transported back to the 1950s. There are only 5,000 year-round residents on the island. It has only one town, Eastsound, with no traffic lights. The views over the Salish Sea to Turtleback Mountain and north to Vancouver are exquisite! The town is also reminiscent of Monument with its artistic flair, walkability, and delightful, friendly people.
Although it is bittersweet to bid adieu to many dear friends who mean the world to me here, I am eagerly anticipating this final chapter of my life.
A young mother decided to buy our home in only six hours. I will live in a craftsman home in town with a view of Fisherman’s Bay and a short walk to a rocky beach at Madrona Point. I am blessed. Perhaps someday I will walk a future great-grandchild along the shore in a stroller and reminisce about the past.
As I pack up yet again and downsize once more, I reflect upon these words framed atop my mantle:
“When we let go of our plans and give them entirely to God, He will surprise us with His own plans that use our gifts, talents, and entire life more successfully than we can ever do ourselves.”
I have longed for a simpler life with the water by my side. Now I have come full circle with a mere 3,000 miles in between.
Kerry Harrigan Baerman earned a bachelor of science degree in education from Saint John’s University. For over 26 years she lived as a military wife and mother in a myriad of assignments all over the world.