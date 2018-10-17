Coach's Playbook: Wade Baxter, Lewis-Palmer, volleyball
Baxter is in his second season as the Rangers’ head coach. He directed the team to the Class 4A state championship in 2017. The Rangers posted a 29-0 record along the way, losing just five sets. This year’s team is 13-1 (through Oct. 3). The Rangers lost to Chaparral, 3-1, in their second match of the season. Baxter teaches chemistry, physics, AP chemistry and AP environmental science at Lewis-Palmer High School. He was a long-time assistant coach to Susan Odenbaugh prior to being named the head coach in the spring of 2017. The Rangers won three state championships in his final four years as an assistant. He said that volleyball was not a passion of his growing up. He first played volleyball at Carlton College, a Division III school in Minnesota. He grew to like it. He later played in recreational leagues. It wasn’t until he started working under Odenbaugh, he says, that the game became something he truly loved. He started as a C team coach for the Rangers. Lewis-Palmer had two C teams in those days. If there is an event at Don Breese Stadium or in the Lewis-Palmer gym (other than volleyball), he can usually be found announcing or running the scoreboard.