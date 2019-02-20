NICK MAYER, PALMER RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Coach Mayer is a 1997 graduate of Lewis-Palmer High School. Mayer was part of Lewis-Palmer’s program when the Rangers won the 1994 state championship. The star of that Rangers’ team was future Notre Dame and NBA forward Pat Garrity. Mayer attended Colorado State University in Fort Collins after graduation and played one season of basketball as a walk-on. He was hired as Palmer Ridge’s first basketball coach in 2008 and is the only coach the program has had. The Bears will make the playoffs this season. His two best Bears’ teams were the 2010-11 and 2017-18 squads that each went 16-9. Mayer is the president of Cibar, Inc., a company based in Colorado Springs that has worked with financial service organizations in the areas of design, consulting, and development of application software for more than 40 years. Mayer has been with the company since 2001.
- Compiled by Danny Summers