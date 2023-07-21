The El Paso County Highway 105A Project began construction July 24 and is expected to continue into 2025.

The project extends the four-lane section of CO 105 just east of Jackson Creek Parkway to Lake Woodmoor Drive, providing for greater mobility by accommodating more traffic.

The new configuration for the Highway 105A project will be two lanes in each direction with left and right turn lanes. The project also includes multi-use shoulders and pedestrian improvements, sidewalk connectivity, replacement of the traffic signal at Knollwood Drive, a new underground drainage system, and water quality pond, and a new roundabout at Knollwood Drive/Village Ridge Point intersection.

The new roundabout coupled with new queuing lanes being constructed by Monument Academy are designed to keep traffic moving and reduce the traffic backups on Highway 105 that have previously occurred in this area.

Multiple roadway projects planned for this area of the community are being led by different jurisdictions. The project teams are coordinating efforts to minimize impacts to the traveling public as much as is possible.

Other projects underway in the area:

Monument Academy is in the process of constructing new student drop off/pick up queuing lanes on the school property site north of Highway 105.

The Monument Junction developer will be constructing improvements at the Highway 105/CO-105/Jackson Creek Parkway intersection including a second westbound left turn lane on Highway 105 to southbound Jackson Creek Parkway.

Construction of the Highway 105A project cost of $14.6M is funded through a combination of Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority as well as Federal and County funds.