Chautauqua Mountain (8,352 feet) and Ridge rise above the small town of Palmer Lake, allowing for a challenging loop that circles back past the scenic Palmer Lake Reservoirs.
To get there, from Monument, drive west on Highway 105 for 3.5 miles to the town of Palmer Lake. Go left on South Valley Road for about a half mile to Old Carriage Road. Turn left and continue a short distance downhill to the parking area.
Follow Palmer Reservoir Trail westward for only a couple hundred yards and look sharp for a small unsigned foot trail breaking off to the left, marked by a large red rock. After about 50 yards, carefully cross some smooth rocks at Monument Creek. The trail path becomes more well defined, but be prepared for the very steep switchbacks that follow, carrying hikers uphill over 1,000 feet in less than a mile! Breathe a sigh of relief on the summit after conquering most of the elevation gain in the first mile.
The obscure summit of Mount Chautauqua is adorned with Ponderosa Pine and Douglas Fir, but provides openings with views to the east of Palmer Lake and Monument, and Raspberry Mountain and Pikes Peak to the south. Wild turkeys may stroll by, attracted to acorns from clusters of Gambel Oak.
The trail continues beyond the summit and is a less traveled route that will provide hiking solitude. Swing right, and follow the Chautauqua Ridge south and west along rolling terrain. At times the trail squeezes through large boulders and passes curious rock formations. After about 1.5 miles, enter an open area where the trail drastically drops for about 100 yards, ending at FS 322 Balanced Rock Road. Turn right, and follow the road downhill for about a half mile to Upper Palmer Lake Reservoir.
At the reservoir, be sure to cross the footbridge on the left to connect to the more well defined trail along the north side of the lake. It’s all downhill from here along the wide and popular Palmer Reservoir Trail, descending to the parking area after about 1.75 miles. Note that the forest covered mountain rising to the right is Chautauqua.
Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.