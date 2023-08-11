Tough love has defined the first practices of Zach Carlton’s tenure as Palmer Ridge’s football coach.

Between intense speeches after practices and making his players run, Carlton held the team to a high standard in its first week.

And it’s not because he thinks the Bears are bad. It’s actually the opposite.

Palmer Ridge went 12-1 a year ago and reached the 4A state semifinals. Carlton was the defensive coordinator for that team, which allowed only 14 points per game.

But Carlton, a first-time head coach, understands that last year’s success doesn’t automatically carry over. It has to be earned.

“That’s how we should attack every day,” Carlton said. “In life, people aren’t going to give you things. I’m not only trying to prepare these guys to be as great as they can be on Friday nights, but in life.”

Thankfully for Carlton, it seems like his players are bought into that mindset.

“We have to hold ourselves to our standards, but it’s not just that,” senior defensive back Jett Ziegler said. “We have to be more disciplined than we have been. Even when we’re tired, we have to be able to remember what we’re doing, be able to push through.”

New man in charge

Carlton, who has been on staff since 2015, replaces Mike Armentrout.

Armentrout coached Palmer Ridge for two seasons and compiled a 22-3 record. The two-year head coach stepped down for health reasons after the 2022 campaign.

Before Armentrout, it was Tom Pulford — a nine-year Palmer Ridge coach who led the team to three straight state titles between 2017-2019.

Immediately after Carlton took the job, he sought the guidance of both Armentrout and Pulford.

Carlton considers Armentrout a good friend, and the two see each other regularly. Though Armentrout no longer coaches, he is just down the road teaching in Harrison School District 2, where he’s only a call away.

He also enlisted Pulford to rejoin the staff for 2023 as the defensive line coach.

“(Armentrout)’s been great for me, and so has coach Pulford,” Carlton said. “They really help me out as a head coach.”

Team defense

Palmer Ridge’s strengths all around helped the Bears reach the state semifinals and, in particular, the defense stood out.

They shut out opponents in three games and held opponents to only seven points twice. Palmer Ridge also intercepted 14 passes and forced 5 fumbles.

With Carlton the leader of that unit, his players have the utmost trust that the defense will remain stingy as he moves to head coach.

“I think, overall, coach Carlton always sets us up for success and sets us up to be great,” Ziegler said. “No matter who’s out there or what we’re doing, we’re always set for success.”

Defensively, Carlton’s philosophy is team oriented. Rather than having one superstar, the coach knows it takes 11 players to create a cohesive unit.

Palmer Ridge’s players have become better teammates and, in turn, better defenders as a result of this philosophy.

“We just have to work together,” senior defensive lineman and tight end TJ Mabe said. “There’s not going to be one standout.”

Delegating the offense

The Bears’ offense was similarly stellar last year. They averaged just under 39 points per game and averaged 371.5 total yards per game.

As the former defensive coordinator, Carlton knows there are others who understand offense better than him. Carlton said he’ll turn most of that responsibility to offensive coordinator Darren Grob and various position coaches.

“Coach Grob has done a great job,” Carlton said. “That’s really his show. He does a great job with it, and he’s produced top offenses in the state, year after year.”

Between Carlton, Pulford, Grob and a handful of other assistants who have been at Palmer Ridge for several years, there is a strong trust among the staff.

“It comes down to that nucleus of coaches where that standard’s been set,” Carlton said. “We’ve been together for years, and the kids kind of fall in line.”

Looking ahead

Carlton isn’t hard on his team to be mean. It’s because he already sees the potential.

On both sides of the ball, Palmer Ridge returns several starters. Ziegler and Mabe are pivotal returners, as well as senior dual-threat quarterback Derek Hester, who combined for 27 touchdowns in 2022.

If the Bears click, both physically and mentally, Carlton sees state-title potential.

“If our guys play to a standard that they know they are capable of playing, they have an opportunity to play to their full potential,” Carlton said.

Palmer Ridge opens the year at home against Montrose on Aug. 25.