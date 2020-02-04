I have mentioned in prior posts that I am attending graduate school in theology.
Whenever this comes up in conversation, I am frequently asked, “Oh, are you going to be a pastor?” It’s a perfectly reasonable question given my field of study, even more reasonable given my degree track is the Master of Divinity program, the one generally undertaken by one on the path toward ordination with a church denomination. Reasonable given the fact that the majority of my classmates already work with churches, are planning to be pastors, have heard a “call” to pastor a church.
Still, I’m not sure I want to be a pastor. Not that employment once I’m done wouldn’t be great; it absolutely would. And not that I think preaching and writing sermons isn’t in my wheelhouse; I kind of think they might be. I think I have some concerns about churches.
I read all the news reports about churches closing down, about many young adults not feeling a need to attend church. I worry a lot of churches have become unattractive to the rest of the world. I suspect a lot of people don’t like what they see: misogyny, homophobia, racism, infighting, poor management practices, questionable use of funds, just to name a few. I watched my own church splinter apart this past year. It was — and still is — a heartbreaking experience.
On one hand, you might ask what exactly I expect? Why am I surprised at the behavior I see in churches, given the behavior of humans in general? I mean, just look at Twitter if you want to get a read on what we seem to think is acceptable discourse. Or drive I-25 to Denver and back to experience our general lack of love or even courtesy for our fellow citizens. Or visit a cafeteria during middle school lunch. It’s bad out there; we humans are too often more than a little cruel to those around us.
If I combine that with the fact that the church, in general, hasn’t had a very rosy history of good behavior, I shouldn’t really be the least bit surprised that things often go south in local church communities. I could point to the Crusades or the Inquisition or the church’s defense of slavery or any number of other massive missteps in the course of history to suggest that churches would, more than likely, be chock full of issues and problems and conflict and bad behavior.
And yet — even will all that — I am often a little surprised. My father was a pastor, and even as a child I could recognize the ugliness that was too often there. Ego issues between pastors that would prevent one of them from preaching; divisions in congregations about seemingly trivial issues that would break a church in two. I remember asking my dad about it all once, and him just shrugging, answering that people were just acting like people anywhere else. A bit shocked, I said, “But I thought we were supposed to be different; shouldn’t we be doing better?”
I’m not naïve: I know faith doesn’t make people or churches perfect. Still, I do think we could be doing better. If we don’t clean our act up and start behaving in the loving ways we are called to by our faith, I worry the church might become irrelevant to the next generation, who are getting their need for community, for belonging, met in different ways.
So, do I want to be a pastor? Maybe. But even if I don’t, I think I want to fight for the church. I want to challenge churches to create spaces that are different, in good ways, from the outside world; where people who come inside are surprised in good ways by what they see. I don’t think we should just accept that churches will have the same problems as everywhere else: I think we should try to do better.
Elizabeth Eden is a mom, writer, yoga instructor and musician. She lives in Northgate with her big, beautiful, messy clan. In her free time, she enjoys wine, dystopian novels and documentaries on quantum physics. Send her ideas and feedback at trilakeslife@pikespeaknewspapers.com.