MONUMENT • The Church at Woodmoor held a dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony July 26 to open its new community playground.

Holding the ribbon at the official ribbon-cutting for the new playground at the Church at Woodmoor are Ruby Taylor and Cameron Steel. The ribbon cutters are Don Panzer and Larry Vliet.

The playground was made possible with donations in honor of Marie Panzer, Frank Matthews, and Clifford and Laura Vilet.

The Church at Woodmoor considers community outreach as part of their mission and hopes to see children from around our community enjoying the playground in the future.

The dedication was made by Pastor Michele Richardson.

In attendance were: the family members of the honorees, representatives from the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Members of Tri-Lakes Cares, and members of the church.”

Pictured are Church at Woodmor youngsters interacting with the Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District firefighters and their truck. During the recent children’s Rise Week at Church at Woodmoor, kids made First Responder Kits to be used by the first reponders or poeple they serve during emergencies. The kits included bottled water, gum, cheese crackers, granola bard, minds and antibacterial wipes.

Also, the church last week held a children’s “Rise Week” (as in “We rise tallest when we bend to serve others”).

The children provide service for others each day.

The kids made “First Responder Kits” to be used by either the responders or for the people they are serving in an emergency.

Poppy Pritchett tries on a firefighters’ uniform.

The items included in the kits were bottled water, gum, cheese crackers, granola bars, mints, and antibacterial wipes.

