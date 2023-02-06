Officials working Colorado high school sports will see a roughly 48% increase in pay, with the funds coming from a price increase of 40%-60% in prices per school.

The Colorado High School Activities Association enacted this change to combat an officials shortage, one of several pieces of legislation passed last week at the bi-annual CHSAA legislative council meeting.

The plan is a three-year gradual increase in rates that begins next school year. By its conclusion, the plan is set to make Colorado among the nation's leaders in competitive pay for officials.

A catalyst for the plan was an officiating shortage across all sports in recent years that has forced game dates and times to be altered.

Alongside the looming news of officiating pay increases, the council also approved a change to Sunday contact rules.

Previously, club coaches were unable to have contact with student-athletes on Sundays during the school year. Now, club coaches will be able to interact with their student-athletes on Sundays, as long as it's not in-season — volleyball coaches, for example, will now be able to coach players during club tournaments on Sundays in the off-season.

Soccer will also see a change in its overtime structure. Beginning in the fall, regular-season contests will no longer have overtime available. Instead, it will be counted as a tie.

The council also agreed to a player increase for the state baseball tournament. The roster of players eligible to play will rise from 18 to 23. Teams in six-man football will also be able to play 10 regular season games now.

The final big change will be in classifications.

A second classification will be added to boys' volleyball for the 2024-26 cycle. The same will be true for girls' wrestling, starting in the same cycle.

Additionally, a 2A classification has been added to boys' and girls' golf, where previously the state was divided into 5A, 4A and 3A.

