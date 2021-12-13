After two years of pandemic restrictions, the Christmas Shoppe extension of the Benet Hill Gift Shop has returned for a limited time.
The gift shop inside the Benet Hill Monastery, 3190 Benet Lane in Colorado Springs, just southeast of Monument, has had a seasonal Christmas Shoppe for years, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was paused for the last two years.
Previously, the collection of Christmas items and baked goods were arranged in the hallway near the gift shop, but this year, the Christmas Shoppe was established in a meeting room around the corner from it, with other items like stockings and hanging decor displayed in the hall and inside the gift shop itself.
Many of the items in the shoppe are handcrafted by the Sisters of the Monastery. The giftshop and Christmas shops are open 8:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday; and 11:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. Sundays. Saturdays are available by appointment.
The Christmas Shoppe will remain open another week before preparations for the advent season begin. Proceeds from the gift shop and Christmas Shoppe go toward the monastery in support of its mission. Sister Lucile Hartmann — a baker, jelly maker, crafter and alumni organizer — said the proceeds also go toward taking care of the monastery’s elderly sisters, most of whom are in their 70s and 80s.
The Benet Hill Monastery is a Benedictine community which follows the rules of St. Benedict. It is a live-in community where all 24 sisters live.
“We are a welcoming community,” Prioress Marie Therese Summers said. “All faiths and cultures are welcome to worship with us.”
Hartmann said all of the sisters used to be teachers until the monastery closed all the schools under its umbrella.
“We worked wherever we could get jobs,” Hartmann said. “Some of us did nursing. Some of us did parish work. Now we are beyond that age.”
The Monastery also has a thrift store it oversees, operated primarily by volunteers, which opened two years ago at 8674 N. Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs. While Hartmann had many sisters crafting for its gift shop extensions, presently she accepts the helping talented hands of whomever offers.
While many of the Monastery’s programs had to pause with the pandemic, its Global Online Spiritual Program has continued. The GOSP is a training program for men and women of all faiths around the world to become spiritual directors.
“A spiritual director is a spiritual person who journeys with people,” Summers said. “We have directors in Australia, Kenya, Ireland, Europe and the U.S., and it’s all online.
“A lot of people don’t understand nuns. We were really founded during Vatican II, which is a church term. We have a tendency to be more progressive. For some people, that’s wonderful because it’s more open to other cultures and faiths. That’s what Vatican II said; we are a church of the people. It’s not The Pope and the Cardinals. So I think it’s important for people to understand what’s behind our decisions, and a lot of it is Vatican II.”
Summers said, with the pandemic pausing the monastery’s offerings, it has given the sisters an opportunity to pray and restructure its programs, which she hopes and anticipates should begin the first quarter of next year.
In the meantime, the monastery also recognizes signs of the times and offers assistance to those in economic need, within the monastery’s limits. It also offers emotional and psychological support for those who may be in need. One sister in residence has a counseling license, while others are available to provide spiritual direction.
Learn more about Benet Hill Monastery at BenetHillMonastery.org or by calling 719-633-0655.