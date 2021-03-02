MONUMENT • Christian Brothers Automotive in Monument was the co-recipient the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Business Person of the Year award.
Monument nonprofit Tri-Lakes Cares nominated Kyle and Carrie Baker, owners of the shop, as 2019 Business Person of the Year at the Tri-Lakes Chamber Annual Awards dinner. They were co-winners with Steve Fisher of Heartland Connect, with the award presented at the Chamber dinner in November.
The award is presented annually to honor businesses in the area based on the year’s accomplishments, community involvement, volunteerism and social responsibility. These are all aspects which have defined the walk of Kyle and Carrie Baker.
“This recognition carries an immense amount of meaning to us,” Kyle Baker said. “It not only recognizes our commitment to our community and ethical business practices but the cornerstones upon which we were founded.”
The Bakers traveled from Texas to Colorado in December 2013 for the birth of their granddaughter and stayed for the first birthday of their grandson. Soon they began to look for a house and plan a move to the area.
At the time, Kyle Baker was getting ready to retire from his service in the U.S Navy in 2013. The couple aspired to go into discipleship training and were also looking for a part-time business.
Kyle Baker soon did research on Christian Brothers Automotive and its vetting process, although he doesn’t remember what made him think of it since he’d only seen one or two locations in Texas. Kyle and Carrie attended a daylong event during which both company and prospective franchisees determined if the endeavor is a good fit.
The Bakers were in the process of buying a home in Monument when everything fell into place for them to be approved for a Christian Brothers franchise.
“It turned out the Monument store, which was the first store in Colorado, was available for sale,” Kyle Baker said. “That worked out really well.”
Baker said the Monument location was not doing well at the time they bought the franchise, but presently meets with high success because of its dedicated team of employees.
Retirement appeared to evade Baker, who went from military service straight to owning a business.
“I retired in 2014 on July 3 and took over the store on July 7, so I really didn’t do retirement right,” Baker said.
Discipleship training also fell away from the Bakers’ aspirations. However, their involvement in discipleship was elevated in a new way. Instead of training, Baker and his wife currently are the sole source of funding for a discipleship school in India.
“God has made us available for that, and we’ve probably been more effective that way then we would have been,” Kyle Baker said.
The couple also gives back to the Monument community. The store has made local nonprofit Tri-Lakes Cares a benefactor in a couple of ways. The store has a “dip jar,” in which customers can “dip” their credit or debit card to make a $15 donation and, in turn, the store will discount their bill for service by $30. The donation goes straight to Tri-Lakes Cares without the store having to handle the transaction. To date, the program has raised just over $6,000 thanks to Christian Brothers and their customers.
The store has also been known to fix up vehicles which customers may no longer need and donate them to Tri-Lakes Cares to do with however the organization sees fit.
“Most recently, a donated Jeep needed major repair work including a new steering column and a new starter. They partnered with Discount Tires to put new tires on the car and held the car in their parking lot until we were able to get the title transferred to the client,” said Christine Bucher, development specialist for Tri-Lakes Cares, in an email.
Additionally, the business has offered free oil change events and preventative maintenance to Tri-Lakes Cares clients in the past, totaling nearly $7,000 worth of in-kind donations, Bucher said.
“It’s amazing to volunteer your time and see the impact on people who need help,” Baker said.
Baker didn’t have much experience in the automotive service industry prior to taking over ownership of the Christian Brothers Monument store. As a youth, he worked delivering parts for McCoy Chevrolet in La Junta, Colo., but that was the extent of his background, until recently. Baker focuses on ensuring that customers are treated the same way he himself would want to be treated, he said.
Baker credits the success of the Monument store to their employees and the focus of Christian Brothers being more on the side of customer service. He said the business is always looking to develop lifelong customers. While some customers who walk into an automotive service businesses feel they may be getting taken advantage of, Baker said Christian Brothers makes customer education a top priority so they can decide what is best for their vehicle. They provide video inspections which they send to the customers as well as photos, and service advisers will prioritize the needs for the vehicle.
Honesty is also how the store builds trust with its clientele, he said.
“We’ll have customers come in looking to get brakes done,” Baker said. “We’ll take a look at it and may tell them you don’t need brakes right now. … We don’t make money in that situation, but the reality is you gain the trust of the customer.”
Another way Baker feels the business separates itself among others in the industry is its nationwide warranty of three years or 36,000 miles, whichever is a greater benefit to the customer.
“It’s not whichever comes first,” Baker said. “The warranty is 100%. It doesn’t cost the customer anything. If there’s a problem, we take care of it.”
For more information about Christian Brothers Automotive in Monument, call the shop at 719-219-1042 or visit cbac.com/monument.