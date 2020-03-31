So, how is everybody doing? I’m writing this column in mid-March, and it feels like the wheels have fallen off pretty much everything.
Colleges have closed their doors, K-12 schools have shut down, and businesses have urged employees to work from home. Nearly every country has shut its borders. Airports look like ghost towns. We all watched our spring calendars gradually become bare, as events in excess of 500 people were canceled, then 250, then 100, finally 10. Literally everything is canceled right now. No one knows how long it will be like this, as pandemics are not — thankfully — a common occurrence. Life feels tenuous and uncertain and scary right now — and, sadly, that is understating things. I’m pretty sure we all wish we could call do-over on the first three months of 2020.
What is life like two weeks in the future, when you are reading this? The optimistic part of my brain hopes things might be looking up, that we are getting a handle on COVID-19. However, the realist in me looks at countries several weeks ahead of us in dealing with coronavirus and knows how unrealistic that hope is. I think we need to accept the fact that life is going to be super weird for a while.
I know this is a sobering message, but I don’t like to sugar-coat things or pretend it’s not that bad. We’re all grieving, feeling this profound sense of loss. We are grieving everything that got canceled — from theater performances to graduations to athletic events to church. Everything is closed: the movie theaters, gyms, restaurants, stores. Small business owners are nervous, wondering how they’ll survive. Many people have lost their jobs or have seen a massive drop in income. We are all frustrated and worried by all of this, which makes the whole toilet paper situation honestly unbearable….
One of the most difficult aspects of this pandemic is the lack of control I feel. I can’t control how long this thing lasts, how long we have to keep up this maximum-security level of social distancing, or how far the stock market tumbles. So, I have been looking for things I can control. For me, this means helping local businesses, trying to ensure they make it through this time. There are lots of different ways to do this, and loads of worthy places to support; I will suggest a few of my favorites to give you some ideas.
I have mentioned before that I adore the folks at Monument Fit Body Boot Camp (fitbodybootcamp.com/9498-monument-co). Like other gyms and workout facilities, they have had to close their doors for at least 30 days. Regardless, I intend to continue paying my monthly membership fee. Chad and Susan Dewey are so committed to their members, they are live-streaming a daily workout that can be accessed at any time. Many other gyms and yoga studios are offering similar workouts that can be done at home. If you have a fitness studio you love, please continue to support them; if not, consider joining one now to help them out.
I love clothing, and try to shop at small, local boutiques. Delilah’s Fashion Truck (delilahsfashiontruck.com), co-owned by Monument resident Amie Bennight, is one of my absolute favorites. In addition to their unique mobile store in a truck, Delilah’s opened retail space in Monument’s French Ruffle Market earlier this year. The store is currently closed, but the online website is open, and offering free shipping. I intend to beat back some COVID-19 stress with a little retail therapy (in moderation, of course) and support this incredible business at the same time.
I am a little embarrassed to admit I have never eaten at local favorite Arlene’s Beans (arlenesbeans.com). I continually hear rave reviews about this family-owned eatery. Though the dine-in restaurant is currently closed, Arlene’s is offering takeout, with easy online ordering. Now seems like the perfect time to check out Arlene’s: I can avoid the frustration of the grocery store and pick up some fantastic enchiladas and burritos.
There are so many other places you could choose; you can purchase goods or buy gift cards to use later. This is a positive action we can take, a way to support our neighbors in a very tangible way. Helping small businesses stay afloat is within our control. Let’s remember our connection to each other during this difficult time: let us do some good.
Elizabeth Eden is a mom, writer, yoga instructor and musician. She lives in Northgate with her big, beautiful, messy clan. In her free time, she enjoys wine, dystopian novels and documentaries on quantum physics. Send her ideas and feedback at trilakeslife@pikespeaknewspapers.com.