Do you love your dog or say “aww” to cuddly cats? The favorite could wear the 2021 crown in this “Who Do You Love? Cat or Dog?” contest.
There are so many adorable pet photos to choose from with the volunteers of the Tri-Lakes Womens Club in the midst of their fun virtual fundraiser, an animal-loving contest. And you can include your pet.
Before Valentine’s Day, add your dog or cat or vote for the entrants shown at gogophotocontest.com/whodo youlovecatordog
It’s $10 per entry, $1 per vote, one photo per pet with no filters or photoshop, costumes welcome, only pets in photo, include pet’s name.
Winner receives $150, top dog $100, “purrfect” cat $100, second place $50.
Other prizes for most votes in a week, a face only a mother could love, most precious face and Cupid’s Choice.
The fundraiser benefits the all-volunteer club’s grants to nonprofits, public schools and public service organizations in the Tri-Lakes area.
