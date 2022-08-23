MONUMENT • Members of the Church at Woodmoor gathered Aug. 16 to present a Buddy Bench to Monument Academy.
The bench was painted and decorated with handprints by the children/youth of the Church at Woodmoor. It was blessed by the congregation at the July 31 Sunday service.
The bench is dedicated in honor of Charlie Richardson, former principal at Monument Academy, who passed away in August of last year. There is a special bond between the church and the school: Richardson was the husband of Michele Richardson, pastor of the Church at Woodmoor.
The purpose of the Buddy Bench, sometimes referred to as a friendship bench, is to help children let others know when they are feeling lonely or sad or need a friend to play with. When a child notices someone sitting on the bench that is their cue to go over and offer their friendship.
The children/youth created the bench during Rise Week, a summer tradition at the Church at Woodmoor. Each year, instead of a typical vacation bible school, children/youth spend a week involved in activities dedicated to the service of others. It is their hope that the bench will help any children in need of comfort.