The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is facing litigation from an animal rights organization calling for the zoo to send its African elephants to a sanctuary.

The Nonhuman Rights Project (NhRP) filed a 376-page petition on June 28, naming the zoo’s five “beloved aging African elephants” as plaintiffs in a suit against the zoo, attempting to get the elephant population removed from zoo custody.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo responded with a news release Friday, calling the NhRP "an organization known in the Zoo industry for wasting credible organizations' time and money," and said the group was "using litigation as a way to gain public attention for their misguided claims.”

NhRP, an animal activist organization based in Coral Springs, Fla., has been active since 1995, and is “dedicated solely to securing rights for nonhuman animals,” according to the organization's website.

In May and June 2022, the activist organization sued the Fresno Chaffee Zoo and the Bronx Zoo over the treatment of elephants kept in those zoos. NhRP lost both cases.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo disputes claims of neglect toward the five elephants — Jambo, Missy, LouLou, Kimba and Lucky — citing a highly dedicated team carrying a collective 65 years of experience who work with the small herd.

“We dedicate four full-time keepers most days to care for the five elephants,” according to the release. “The team consistently studies our elephant's behaviors and adjusts their care programs to provide more of what they (the elephants) positively respond to.”

In both social media and on its petition page, NhRP claims that the elephants — born in the wild but taken into captivity decades ago before being brought to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — have "been observed engaging in behavior indicative of trauma and chronic stress."

The zoo in its rebuttal says the herd is given considerable space to roam in its enclosure, including an additional nearly 2-acre yard not visible to guests, and that handlers work to provide "the best care possible as they age with dignity."

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo website says it has raised more than $4.5 million, dedicated to front-line conservation efforts around the world, and has been an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums for more than 35 years.

The NhRP has yet to respond to The Gazette’s request for comment.