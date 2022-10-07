Marty McFly memes playing across the Don Breese Stadium video board were fitting Thursday.
The famed movie's theme of time travel was seen best in a 2-0 win for Cheyenne Mountain over Palmer Ridge. As the Bears bid adieu to a record class of 17 seniors, the Red-Tailed Hawks group of almost all juniors saw into next year's reality.
Now at 10-1-1, coach Brian Jewell's group got a glimpse of what awaits them after playing together since most of the team was 5 years old. Wasting this year wouldn't do the group justice, or, as it did Thursday, produce memories like junior Will Jones' first varsity goal in the 55th minute.
Will Jones uses traffic to his advantage to end the drought and put Cheyenne Mountain up 1-0 with 25 minutes left #copreps: pic.twitter.com/qEtY5OcH2l— Luke Zahlmann (@lukezahlmann) October 7, 2022
"I wasn't even looking at the goal," Jones said. "We needed one all game, we were putting pressure on the whole time. Once we get it, we all calm down and aren't as frantic."
To his credit, Bears' goal keeper and senior, Brayden Johnson, made the Hawks work for it.
Multiple corner kicks and free kicks went unrewarded in the first half with Cheyenne Mountain pressing the Palmer Ridge zone. Even Jones' goal came on the second of back-to-back corner chances for the visitors.
At the intermission, Jewell implored his team to push harder, especially when a scoring chance arises. Senior Luke DePeppe scored his team-high sixth goal of the year right after Jones, but it's the communal effort that has the Hawks' coach smiling.
"Every team would love to have a double-digit scorer," Jewell said. "These guys make it way easier to play this way — once you've played with someone for 10 years, you know how to read them.
"It's nice that we don't have to be dependent on one guy, we can count on a lot of guys to show up like Will tonight."
The year is about refinement now.
As the cold weather moved in over Monument, the playoffs seemed even closer. Only three games separate the Hawks from the end of the regular season. Losing to Mullen, 4-0, in last year's playoffs still stings.
Before this year's chance, Jewell wants his players to field the same energy as the final 40 minutes of the win over Palmer Ridge. At their best, his team's pressure can be daunting.
Doing it the entire game will only increase opponents' fear.
"Our talking point before the game was being more dynamic," Jewell said. "We did it really well in the final 40 minutes, but not so much in the first 40. It's all about stringing it together for a full 80."
Jewell's speech after the game was short and simple: "I'll sleep well tonight — save the critiques for training tomorrow and enjoy the wins while we have this group together."
