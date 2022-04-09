There's no easy path to replacing Brad Helton.
Cheyenne Mountain's standout pitcher of yesteryear was one of the state's best and took home Peak Performer to boot. But, the Red-Tailed Hawks know his absence will be filled admirably, even if it's by a full staff of good arms.
Enter junior Max O'Neil, who after an injury is back on the bump and led the way for the hosts Saturday in a 7-0 win over Discovery Canyon to move the Hawks to 8-1.
He tossed five scoreless innings and struck out nine. What's more, he had a no-hitter heading into the fifth inning — and just before the frame, he realized it.
"I went into the fifth inning and thought, 'Oh crap, I have a no-hitter going.' That's probably what ruined it, honestly," O'Neil said.
The hit in question was a seeing-eye single through the left side of the Cheyenne Mountain infield. It came in a 2-1 count with two outs already in the inning. After the hit, he bounced back to force a pop-out and end the inning.
The tale of the day for O'Neil follows a similar path. He walked five Thunder hitters but worked around the free pass each time.
"My last start was terrible, so I really wanted to be more competitive and not give up on at-bats," O'Neil said. "When the game was 1-0, my heart rate was picking up. Once we scored some, I was able to calm down."
O'Neil's counterpart, Discovery Canyon senior Jonah Johnson, had an equally impressive day heading into the fourth inning.
Their second time facing him, the Hawks brought a refined plan and it paid off. Senior Patrick O'Donnell roped a double down the left-field line to drive in a pair, and his teammates backed him up with four more runs in the inning.
In true, two-way fashion, O'Neil helped his own cause with a team-leading pair of hits. This despite the junior cutting his thumb open midway through his start and having to be taped up.
"We work hard in the offseason and through the fall," coach Mark Swope said. "Jonah is a good arm and our guys were able to see him multiple times and see what he was working with. They start to get an idea and that's part of being in a varsity lineup — being able to make those in-game adjustments."
Swope would tell you his team even missed a few adjustments and was still able to put up runs.
The hot start to the season is great — boosts confidence, gets new players out of their heads and begins an avalanche. The Hawks are hoping that build-up goes even farther than last year's semifinal run that ended in a 5-4 loss to Holy Family.
"Our team chemistry has been huge since last year," O'Neil said. "It's so much fun. We want to go win state."
