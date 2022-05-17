“This is my passion!” exclaims Chorlada Fejeran, who in September opened Zesty Thai restaurant, located on the rapidly growing north side of Colorado Springs.
As business is “improving every day, this is my last job,” she says.
Fejeran, who has adopted “Ingrid” as her first name, enthusiastically shares the story of her winding road, from growing up in Thailand to opening her own restaurant in Colorado Springs.
She grew up surrounded by skilled cooks, she said, including her parents, aunt and grandmother.
Her father in particular loved cooking the food he sold from a food stall, and he taught his young daughter many of the skills she uses today, she said. The understood message was that a Thai wife needed to know how to cook.
Around the age of 10, Fejeran started taking various cooking classes and her creative, culinary passion blossomed. As a young adult, she graduated from Bangkok’s International Hotel and Tourism Industry Management School, specializing in a culinary degree.
Fate was on her side when, in 2007, she was invited to intern at The Broadmoor.
Over the next 14 years, Fejeran used to her full advantage the opportunity of engaging with a five-star, five-diamond resort. She says she had a wide array of experiences, gaining not only culinary skills but also the outstanding service industry skills exemplified by The Broadmoor.
She worked as a hostess and server, and cooked in the main kitchen. The ongoing training she received at The Broadmoor focused on excellent customer service, and her self-confidence flourished.
As the years passed, Fejeran branched out by earning a computer information systems degree and working in the information technology field. Unwilling to make a break from The Broadmoor, she continued working there on weekends and holidays.
Fejeran emphasizes that her long-term successful connection with The Broadmoor enabled her to stretch her wings and soar.
As Fejeran was increasingly feeling a strong pull toward creating Thai cuisine, doors opened for her. A close Indian friend, who was well acquainted with her culinary skills, encouraged her to open a Thai restaurant.
The stars aligned as Fejeran found the perfect location for her venture, and her friend agreed to become an investor.
Although Fejeran knew in her heart it was time for a change, she felt as though leaving her employment with The Broadmoor was like “filing for divorce.”
She feels she grew up there while making many close friends along the way. With a leap of faith, she began her new adventure and opened Zesty Thai in September.
Suddenly, “I could do whatever I wanted, and use any ingredient I wanted,” Fejeran said. She began to plan the dishes she would serve in her restaurant.
As a confessed “workaholic” typically working three jobs at a time, she dove into making sure her new business would be a success, she said. Either Fejeran or her husband, Adam Fejeran, are at the restaurant daily and they both parent their young daughter.
The community has been very supportive in many ways as Zesty Thai has gained recognition in the northern Colorado Springs area, she said. Businesses like Compassion International and New Life Church frequently use Zesty Thai for catering. Regular customers are invited to participate in an invitation-only 12-course chef’s table dinner, served on Tuesday evenings. Fejeran sees this as a way to say “thank you” to frequent customers. Air Force Academy cadets receive a 10% discount, and Zesty Thai will host many academy graduation parties, she said.
Fejeran’s goal is to provide a positive and individualized experience for every customer, she said. To that end, all dietary requirements and sensitivities are honored. She uses no MSG or flavor enhancers and operates separate fryers for vegan and non-vegan dishes. A quick perusal of online reviews reveals the warm connection Fejeran maintains with her customers, as she seeks out feedback and suggestions.
Future plans for Zesty Thai include adding breakfast service and possibly expanding to other locations.
“Be passionate about what you are doing. It’s hard work!” Fejeran says to those diving into a startup business.