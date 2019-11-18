The number who rose to their feet was plentiful the morning of Nov. 11, when Monument Academy Board President Mark McWilliams asked for any retired or active duty military in attendance at the school’s annual Veterans Day Assembly Nov. 11 to stand and be recognized.
As McWilliams, a captain in the Air Force, worked backward to determine which of the retired veterans standing had served before Desert Storm, before the Vietnam War and served prior to the Korean War, only one man was left standing to a large round of applause; Stan Neher, 92.
Neher served in the Navy from 1945-1946, a 10-month stint just after the end of World War II. Since he had not served a full year, he was re-drafted to serve in the Navy again from 1951-1953 on a training carrier during the Korean War.
Today, the 92-year-old frequents Monument Academy on Mondays to read to its kindergarten students. After the assembly came to an end, a few academy students introduced themselves to Neher to thank him for his service and give the veteran a hug.
“I love kids,” Neher said. “They’re my real passion.”
In its 25th year, the Monument Academy Veterans Day Assembly involved several moments that brought some veterans in attendance with their families, academy students, faculty and staff to tears. This year’s keynote speaker, Mary Kelly, Ph.D., retired from 25 years in the Navy, brought not only a valued message for the assembly, but a few laughs as well.
A resident of Monument, Kelly has written 11 books on leadership, business and growth. She spoke of how she never knew anyone who served in the military when she was younger, but as she got older she realized veterans become civilians after returning home. She pointed to this as one reason why Veterans Day is important.
“Many people don’t see themselves in the military. I didn’t see myself in the military, and sometimes people want a little more.” Kelly said, recalling her own experience prior to enlisting. “Joining the military teaches you respect. It teaches you sacrifice for the good of the team, meaning you’re not looking for any credit. You are looking to be the kind of leader you want to follow.”
A teacher for 30 years, including time at the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy, Kelly said when McWilliams asked her to be this year’s speaker, she didn’t hesitate. Her message focused on the importance of teamwork, not only for those in military service. Those who served, however, know this firsthand.
“No one in the military was ever successful by being a loner,” she said.
Monument Academy’s newly selected Chief Operations Officer Christinna Herrera spoke about the unique challenges current students are faced with when it comes to social, political and economic events of the day. Herrerra’s husband and father are both retired military aviators, she said. Her brother served three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan as well.
“Veterans Day will always have a special place in my heart,” Herrera said. “I have witnessed the true sacrifice our veterans’ service to country demands and am humbled and honored at the courage and heroism they demonstrate daily.
“We in no small measure owe our freedom to all veterans in the past and those who are actively serving.”
The Veterans Day Assembly also featured the school’s Lynx Symphony and Monument Academy choirs in an arrangement of “God Bless America,” followed by the choirs and the school’s Fourth Grade Choir singing a medley of anthems for each branch of the armed forces.
A video tribute titled “The 11th Hour” was screened, and later Cmdr. James F. Keating of the Navy assisted in a description of the “Table of Remembrance,” a dining table set for one which represented the servicemen and women who have not returned home. Nathan Piotrowski narrated the explanation of the table to tears from some in the assembly.
A moment of silence and “Taps” played by Monument Academy’s John Patterson closed the event.