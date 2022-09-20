Remember being a kid and experiencing a new playground? That’s not to say I didn’t adore the tall slide, merry-go-round and monkey bars at Erb Park in Appleton, Wisconsin. It was my neighborhood park and where you would find me almost every afternoon between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Visiting a different park with new equipment was a tantalizing treat.
I encourage you to check out the new playground at Fox Run Regional Park. Kids will enjoy all the climbing options. Parents with little ones will appreciate being able to take a unique swing ride together.
I have fond memories of taking my toddler to the old Fox Run playground. She liked the tire swing. When El Paso County Park staff looked into replacing some of the aging equipment, they found that parts were no longer available. Lucky for all of us, the El Paso County commissioners included capital dollars from the general fund budget in the 2022 park budget. You helped pay for it, and you should enjoy it.
Two other impressive park playgrounds to check out: Philip S. Miller Park in Castle Rock and the new Panorama Park in southeast Colorado Springs. The Castle Rock park is nearly eight years old and cost $28 million. Panorama Park cost $8.5 million. If your kids or grandkids love parks, these two should be on your short list. Both parks offer options for kids of all ages and are likely to become favorite destinations.
Why take kids to parks? Why did our parents take us to parks? In my family’s case it was cheap and relatively safe entertainment. (I did fall off the slide at least once.) My parents were schoolteachers. I was one of three kids. There wasn’t money for movie theaters or family bowling.
I also think my parents understood the value of being outdoors. Both grew up on dairy farms and had daily chores. During their free time they climbed trees, played on the haystack and waded in the creek. Today we know unstructured play and time in nature is good for kids. Psychologists tell us benefits include increased self-esteem, improved collaboration skills, enhanced critical thinking and a strengthened immune system. Play has serious benefits.
Playgrounds must now compete with electronic devices, soccer practice, after school activities and other options not available a generation ago. In many ways our children are very fortunate. In other ways …
Playgrounds remind us of a time all but forgotten. When neighborhood kids would finish breakfast and head to the park. Moms told you to be back in time for lunch. Times have changed and playgrounds have changed. What hasn’t changed is the joy and value they bring to children.
Susan Davies is executive director of the 30-year-old Trails and Open Space Coalition. Send any questions and comments to susan@trailsandopenspaces.org.