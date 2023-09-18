In his more than three decades of experience, Fire Chief Andy Kovacs has seen many changes in personnel requirements and standard operational procedures.

SOPs are designed to help firefighters act and react in critical situations, thereby avoiding unnecessary risks and injuries. If a fellow firefighter is unresponsive, everyone will know what procedure to follow to get that person to safety.

Through these SOPs and under Kovacs’ leadership, the Monument Fire District has come to exemplify the motto of “Serving with Character, Connection and Commitment.” It is a motto Kovacs takes seriously and expects firefighters to enforce.

“I could not be more proud of our men and women that have heeded the call to serve,” Kovacs said. “Their selfless commitment is modeled in their daily actions.”

The MFD is a product of the consolidation between the Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District and Donald Wescott Fire Protection District. The district’s boundaries are County Line to the north, Northgate to the south (although there is an enclave of homes to the south serviced by the district), the Pike National Forest to the west and Highway 83 to the east.

Also, the MFD provides mutual aid to the U.S. Forest Service in the Mount Herman area.

“Whether a medical aid, fire, natural disaster or other calls for service, our firefighters come highly trained and knowledgeable to handle your emergency,” Kovacs said.

Kovacs shared this information with Gleneagle residents during a recent presentation that touched on the services provided by the fire district, specifically, the tangible benefits of the consolidation between the two districts. These include a new fire engine, new squad, fire station remodels and the addition of two advanced life support ambulances for improved response times.

The vehicles are assigned to Fire Station 4 (Gleneagle) and Fire Station 5 (Highway 83) respectively. Later this year and in 2024, the district is expected to receive a new ladder truck, two ambulances, and a Type 3 and 6 wildland firefighting engine. Two additional fire engines have been ordered and are scheduled for receipt in 2026.

From May to October, the district provides a chipper and firefighters to help reduce fuels every weekend. Also, the district provides home assessments free of charge to help homeowners identify areas of their property that may be susceptible to wildfire.

“We also touched on the concern that if the community ever chose annexation into the City of Colorado Springs, the implications it would have on the district, namely laying off firefighters,” Kovacs said of the presentation.

A southern Californian, Kovacs is concerned with the threat of wildfire, having spent about 30 years with the Orange County Fire Authority before assuming the reins of fire chief in Jan. 2021.

“El Paso County is no stranger to devastating wildland-urban interface fires, namely Waldo Canyon and the Black Forest Fire. The district has partnered with homeowner’s associations to mitigate the fuels to prevent a future conflagration,” Kovacs said.

During the past two years the district has worked with a consultant to develop wildfire pre-plans to help firefighters make quick, sound decisions in hopes of containing the fire quickly, Kovacs said.

Also, the MFD is working on securing a grant to develop a regional, community wildfire protection plan, and is purchasing specialty wildfire apparatus to help combat wildfires when they occur. Additionally, the MFD seeks to better serve residents while being fiscally responsible with taxpayer’s money. Merging helps the district improve service and save money.

The MFD employs 68 firefighters and paramedics, and nine administrative staff. All fire stations are staffed 24/7 to respond to approximately 9,652 residential households and 418 businesses.

“This past summer, we hosted a multi-day youth camp,” Kovacs said. “High school-aged students spent time with our firefighters and paramedics to learn what is takes to become a firefighter. Over a dozen students participated and we hope to have more applicants next year.”

The ever-changing landscape of revenue is the greatest challenge facing the MFD, Kovacs said. Property taxes fund more than 80% of the district’s revenue and with recent legislation, having a consistent source of revenue is becoming increasingly more difficult, Kovacs said.

By contrast, the most rewarding aspect of serving with the fire district is fostering relationships with partner agencies and community stakeholders to find innovative solutions to the challenges facing north El Paso County.

“I love serving with this group of selfless professionals,” Kovacs said. “Dedicated men and women who are committed to serving the community with character, connection and a commitment to excellence.”

Looking ahead, Kovacs said the district is seeking to become an accredited fire agency through the Commission of Fire Accreditation International. Currently, there are 300 accredited fire departments in the United States.

By achieving this honor, the MFD is committed to a community-focused, data-driven, outcome-focused, strategic-minded, well organized, properly equipped, and properly staffed fire department. MFD is committed to continuous improvement and being a best-in-class fire department.

“The accreditation process involves having a strategic plan, a standard of cover, and a community risk assessment,” Kovacs said. “Also, the fire district is committed to growing and adapting to our community. The district is committed to hiring additional firefighters, remodeling fire stations, building a new fire station/administrative office and replacing aging apparatus.”

Anyone interested in serving as a Monument firefighter must be 18 years-old, hold a valid driver’s license, high-school diploma or equivalent, an emergency medical technician license, and be a Candidate Physical Abilities Test candidate. The CPAT is offered throughout the Front Range and is the minimum physical fitness standard to apply to become a firefighter. To learn more call 719-484-0911 or visit www.monumentfire.org. The Administrative Office is located at 6055 Old Forest Point, Suite 102, Monument. The hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.