Changes to the Town of Monument’s planning commission are coming for the new year.
It was announced during the commission’s Nov. 13 meeting the planning department is seeking three applicants to fill roles on the commission for 2020, including one open seat and two alternates. Commission Chairman Michelle Glover announced she will not be seeking re-selection.
In addition, commission vice chairman John Dick, the committee’s longest-sitting commissioner, will not be returning for another year, and commissioners Kenneth Kimple and Jeremy Lushnat have decided not to not seek re-selection.
Lushnat, who has been on the commission for a year, was absent from the meeting; however, he addressed the other commissioners early in the agenda. He thanked the members and staff for their support and cited personal reasons for leaving.
“It’s probably more professionally responsible for me to step down,” Lushnat said.
With a shift in alternates and seated members, the changes leave the three needed positions open. The commission and its staff encourage residents of Monument to apply for selection if interested in serving.
With Glover, Dick and Kimple stepping down, the board’s seniority will rest with commissioners Melanie Strop and Danny Ours. A chairperson has not been selected for 2020 as of yet.
Additionally, during the announcements portion of the meeting, Senior Planner Jennifer Jones informed the board the November meeting would be her last after three and a half years. Jones said she has taken a position with a different municipality.
“There are a lot of changes going on,” Jones said. “For January, there may be a bit of a learning curve. So it will be a relatively young commission.”
As for agenda items, the commission approved the official plat of two parcels of land, a total of 1.27 acres owned by Triview Metropolitan District, in the northern end of Jackson Creek. That parcel has historically been used by the district for well sites and general storage for maintenance equipment. The property is zoned industrial as are most of the surrounding properties.
“Potentially, [Triview] may want to develop the site further,” Planning Director Larry Manning said. “This would allow them to move forward. Other than that, we’re happy simply because don’t like to see two small parcels out there unplatted.”
Also, the commission considered a resolution to amend its comprehensive plan regarding its annexation plan, titled the Annexation and Urban Growth document. This serves as the Town of Monument’s three-mile plan, or long-term outline of where a municipality intends to annex property within three miles and describe how it intends to ensure provision of services to those annexed territories. The town is required to have a three-mile plan in accordance with state law.
The amendment would allow a vacant parcel already inside the north and east town limits to be added to the annexation document. The parcel is owned by the Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District. The land cannot be annexed until it is part of the three-mile plan, Manning said.
“This is not a commitment to annex,” Manning said. “[The resolution] just makes it part of the plan.”
The commission approved the resolution with no remarks from public comment. Manning said the annexation agreement for the property should be presented to the commission in December.