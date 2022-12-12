After a year of cacophony for the Pikes Peak Library District — which included concerns over some members of the board of trustees wanting changes in access to materials, resignation of the former CEO over what he described as politicization of the board, a new mission and vision, and withdrawal of an intent to bring a mill levy override to voters — the taxpayer-funded district will enter 2023 on notes of change.
The search for a new, permanent CEO and head librarian will begin in January, said PPLD spokeswoman Michelle Ray. There is no timeline for filling the position, she said.
John Spears announced in February that after six years as the district’s leader, he would leave the post April 1.
Colorado Springs City Council had rejected the appointment of two controversial candidates in November 2021 but approved them in February.
Since then, Teona Shainidze-Krebs, who had worked as the system’s deputy chief librarian, has been the interim chief librarian and CEO.
The seven-member board decided not to immediately seek a replacement, said departing board member Mina Liebert.
“The board stated there would be no change over the next year because there were a lot of moving parts happening,” she said, “and we wanted to make sure there was continuity in leadership to move the organization forward from John (Spears’) departure.”
Liebert will vacate her board position Dec. 31, following five years of service.
She said her work schedule as director of community impact at Pikes Peak Community Foundation and other commitments have left her unable to consistently attend meetings and activities.
Julie Smyth, curriculum developer and editorial specialist for Summit Ministries in Manitou Springs, will take Liebert’s seat.
Seated board member Scott Taylor, a senior systems engineer for AT&T, has been reappointed by Colorado Springs City Council and the El Paso Board of County Commissioners to another five-year term, which begins Jan. 1.
Liebert said she thinks the board is in a good spot, and the district, which operates 15 library branches, an event building and three mobile library services, is poised to grow on a positive trajectory.
“Anybody that volunteers to be on a public-facing board, especially this one based on a taxing realizes there’s a commitment and obligation to do the best for the community they’re serving,” she said.
“The political side, it’s there, but it’s not the priority,” Liebert said. “It shouldn’t be, it should be about believing in what the library does. I think everybody on the board does that.”
The library district unveiled on Tuesday a strategic plan, for 2023 through 2025, with action plans for six priorities: access, accountability, communications, community connections, physical and virtual spaces and staff.
The framework was built off new vision, mission and values’ statements the library district created in the spring, Ray said.
Online and in-person responses from 1,600 patrons, employees, other community members and government leaders also helped shape the new goals.
Strategic planning consultants analyzed answers to three questions: What does the Pikes Peak Library District do well? What might the library district do well? And what should the library district be doing well?
Of importance to respondents, Ray said, were the library collection; access to library services; diversity, equity and inclusion; physical spaces and facilities; communication with patrons and the public; and community engagement including partnership, outreach and services for all ages.
Suggested actions include a website redesign to improve communication with patrons, making the process to obtain a library card more accessible and easier, continuously collecting feedback from users through an evaluation process and addressing gaps in service.
“We have library deserts in our community where we don’t have physical locations,” Ray said. “One strategy is to create a master plan for facilities to address current and future facilities for safety and accessibility. Or expanding our mobile library services.”
Some of the actions would need additional funding to proceed, Ray said.
After agreeing to move forward with an intent to place a mill levy override on the Nov. 8 ballot to make improvements to programs, services and facilities, the board later withdrew that intention.
Feedback earlier this year indicated voters would support a property tax increase, Liebert said, but as the year progressed, it became apparent that inflation was constraining household budgets and the probability that voters would support such a proposal lessened.
“We listened, and public response said it doesn’t make sense right now — increasing the property tax would be detrimental — and as a board we want to make sure we make the best decisions on behalf of our patrons,” Liebert said.
Property taxes constitute the majority of revenue for the district.
The board discussed on Wednesday night presenting a future de-TABORing ballot measure, to remove the revenue cap under Colorado’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, and allow the library district to spend all revenue it collects.
Last month, library staff proposed a $42.3 million budget for 2023. The version was a 5% increase from this year and would have required dipping into reserve funds by $3.28 million to achieve a balanced budget.
Board members requested additional proposals to reduce the deficit.
The board agreed on a new proposal on Wednesday of $40.25 million in expenses with $39.42 million in projected revenues. The decrease in expenses included not filling some vacant positions, reducing capital improvements to $1 million. That would require using about $1 million in reserves.
Upcoming adjustments, such as capital rolled over from this year, could decrease the amount of needed reserves further, officials said.
Pulling from reserves has not been uncommon in recent years, said library spokeswoman Denise Abbott.
