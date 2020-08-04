Like the “Meet Cute” of a motion picture in the romantic comedy genre, when Kelly and Matilda bumped into each other at a coffee shop, neither of them thought it would lead to getting married, traveling the world, starting their own business and providing meals for the world’s hungry.
Kelly Belknap, a Monument native, and Matilda Sandstroem, originally of Brunslo, Sweden, are the owners of Adventurist Backpacks Company, which they headquartered in Monument.
Adventurist Backpacks sells sleek minimalist backpacks designed to accommodate almost every use a person could have for one. Sales of the backpacks began on the company’s own website but since its start two years ago, the product can now also be found at the online store of Urban Outfitters and several regional retail stores around the country.
The idea for this type of minimalist, fashion-forward backpack was a collaborative idea shared by Belknap and Sandstroem while the couple were traveling to Sweden to see Sandstroem’s family. Belknap said they notice citizens there wore backpacks similar to what became their “business child.”
“We wanted to take that idea back to the U.S. and offer a minimalist backpack at an affordable price,” Belknap said.
Sandstroem said they designed the backpack to be taken to the gym, the classroom or to work, a night on the town, traveling as a personal item, and it was made to be weatherproof so it can be used for hiking as well. The couple describes the product as a lifestyle backpack with use of traveling and hiking as byproducts.
Belknap and Sandstroem’s life together began in 2014 when the pair literally bumped into each other at a Boyer’s Coffee establishment in Thornton. Sandstroem was in the U.S. on an au pair program assisting a host family in North Metro Denver, while Belknap, a graduate of Colorado State University, was passing through at the time on his way to Monument. They hit it off immediately, the strongest connection being a love of travel.
“I didn’t know much about Colorado before I moved here,” Sandstroem said. “The first time I saw the mountains, I was blown away.”
The following November, Belknap and Sandstroem we’re engaged. They married a month later. Since then, they have traveled to approximately 30 countries around the world.
After having the idea for the backpack product and business, the pair put the idea on the back-burner and spent time backpacking around the world. Their mutual love for random acts of kindness was also a component of that adventure.
During that time traveling, the couple would put together brown bag meals from local grocery stores to keep in their backpacks while touring, and if they came upon someone without shelter who was struggling to acquire food, they would give them one of the prepared meals.
“We wanted to give back in some personal way,” Belknap said.
Sandstroem said the reception of their kindness differed between countries, especially ones which aren’t English speaking. However, the experience was the seed for the philanthropic component of what would eventually become their business.
“We wanted to make the business a social mission as well,” Belknap said. “We wanted to make the backpacks but also keep providing meals. That’s how both parts of the business connected and eventually got started.”
When the business was off and running, Adventurist Backpacks Company partnered with the national nonprofit organization Feeding America to provide meals to the nation’s homeless and hungry with each backpack sale. 25 meals are donated per backpack, each of which retails at $65.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has adjusted its philanthropic focus to have Feeding America provide meals to the nation’s highest risk families affected by the economic effects of the worldwide virus and its prevention measures. Belknap said now each backpack sold provides 50 meals to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.
After two years in business, Adventurist Backpacks Company has its product available on its website with free shipping, and online at Urban Outfitters.
The company has been featured in Outside Magazine, Conde Nast Traveler, The Travel Channel, Forbes, Women’s Day, Disney Channel, Popsugar, Bustle, national networks and more.
To learn more, visit AdventuristBackpacks.com.