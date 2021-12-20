The Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation has hired Jim Lovewell, a retired Air Force colonel, as its chief defense development officer.
In the post, Lovewell will serve as the liaison between local businesses and the military and lead the chamber's efforts to grow the local defense sector by attracting businesses and helping them expand. He replaces Reggie Ash, who became vice president last month of Caliola Engineering, a Colorado Springs-based government contracting startup.
Lovwell has been held top staff posts at Colorado Springs military bases three times during his 24-year career, retiring at year's end as director of staff for the U.S. Space Force's Space Operations Command at Peterson Space Force Base. He also commanded a logistics readiness squadron and was chief of the Joint Logistics Operations Center and director of logistics and engineering for U.S. Northern Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command, both at Peterson.
He also served in England, Germany, Greenland, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates. Lovewell holds bachelor's and master's degrees from San Diego State University, where he graduated through the Reserve Officer Training Corps.
