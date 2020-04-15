The Tri-Lakes Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
The Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce has gathered various resources for businesses, employers, employees and residents in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has added these resources to their official webpage.
Information on tax relief, CDC resources for businesses and employers, small business disaster loans from the Small Business Association, emergency paid sick leave and the Family Leave Act, unemployment, resume help and other resources is available.
Additionally, the Chamber is providing information on how the public can help support local nonprofits, county and state updates, a “coronavirus response toolkit” from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, information on how to donate blood, and fun activities are also available.
The Chamber also lists area restaurants providing takeout and curbside pickup options, as well as health information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, environmental cleaning guidance and how to properly wash your hands to avoid spreading or contracting the virus.
Visit trilakeschamber.com for these resources and more.
— Written by Breeanna Jent