The room was filled with sports fans wearing their favorite team’s jerseys Saturday — Avalanche, Nuggets, and, of course Broncos — as the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce celebrated its Annual Awards Dinner with an “All Stars” theme, encouraging attendees to show their team spirit with sports attire.
Chamber President and CEO Terri Hayes was decked out in Seattle Seahawks gear: jersey, ballcap and even earrings.
But the evening of fun at The Antlers hotel in Colorado Springs had a greater significance, she said. It’s a valuable annual ritual to acknowledge the hard work of Tri-Lakes business owners, nonprofits and volunteers.
“To me, all the business owners are heroes, every day. With what they go through, doing the best they can, day in and day out. This is why we find it important to publicly honor them each year with our annual awards celebration,” Hayes said.
“In addition, we have in our community wonderful volunteers, and this is a way to recognize those people and the hard work of our nonprofit organizations.”
Indeed, there is a certain “team spirit” among the Tri-Lakes business owners, dedicated community volunteers and nonprofits. They’ve bolstered each other through the exceptional challenges presented by the pandemic the past two years and managed to survive, and even thrive, while rolling with restrictions and changing protocols.
A few hundred gathered at the event to applaud the winners of the chamber’s annual awards, participate in the fundraising auction and simply just have fun.
The 2021 Volunteer of the Year award was presented to Robert “RF” Smith, who works tirelessly for the Monument Hill Kiwanis Club.
That organization, known for its many good works in the community, including sponsoring service leadership programs at UCCS and the Monument schools, organizing the Monument 4th of July Parade, and providing youth scholarships, took the Non-Profit of the Year 2021 award.
Ambassador of the Year 2021 honors went to Barbara J. Niernberger Natale, of Five Rings Financial: The Natale Group. The chamber ambassadors are advocates for the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, representing the organization at various events and encouraging new members to join.
Business Person of the Year 2021 was awarded to Dr. Victoria Wynn of Timberview Animal Hospital in north Colorado Springs. Wynn was lauded for her dedication and compassionate care of animals in her practice, which serves Colorado Springs, Monument, Northgate, Black Forest, Briargate and the Air Force Academy.
The Economic Development Business of the Year 2021 award went to Lee Spirits Company. This award recognizes companies that sell 50% of their products and services outside the Pikes Peak region while contributing greatly to the local economy. The distillery that originated in Colorado Springs opened a Monument tasting room at 3034 W. Highway 105 in March 2020, right on the brink of the pandemic shutdown and managed a very successful year in business.
Keynote speaker Lauren M. Hug, founder of HugSpeak Coaching & Consulting, tailored her talk to the event’s sports theme. The Colorado Springs resident is and attorney, certified mediator and author of several books, including her latest, “Digital Grace: Pouring benevolence into an Outraged World.”
Not every business owner or professional is a fan of social media, but like it or not, most need to have an online presence, she said. And social media, especially through the pandemic, has become an increasingly angry space.
“Getting angry about things in the digital space is totally normal,” Hug said. “But anger is contagious, and under the right conditions any one of us can become a troll on social media.”
So how can we be more kind and graceful in digital spaces?
The author has many suggestions, but limited her tips to three quick takeaways for those in the audience.
Tip 1: Bench yourself. When you get angry about something on social media, “take yourself out of the game” and come back to it when you’re ready to be a “team player.” After taking time to cool off and think about how you want to respond, you may realize you don’t need to respond at all, or that you need some guidance from others before you do, Hug said.
Tip 2: Challenge with class. It doesn’t matter how valid the points you’re making are if they’re not conveyed respectively, Hug said. “Investing time in learning how to disagree well is so important,” she said.
Tip 3: Share your heart, not your heat. When you “bring the heat” in online spaces, all it does is create more conflict. But when you share your heart, and post intentionally and in keeping with what your ideals are, you make sure your online presence represents you.
Hug summed up, “In digital spaces, you are what you post, so post kindly, gracefully and intentionally.” It was a good reminder for all the public-facing business owners and representatives in the room, all of whom seemed to very much enjoy the presentation as well as the awards, dinner, auction and even dancing at the event.
Kudos to all the 2021 chamber award winners and to the Tri-Lakes Chamber for hosting this needed community celebration and recognition.
Tribune Editor Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home since 2015. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.