Trustee Laurie Clark’s recent censure from the Monument Board of Trustees for allegedly disseminating false information is under review.
The board is reconsidering the action taken at its May 4 meeting.
During the Trustees’ May 18 meeting, attorney Randy Corporon spoke on behalf of Clark, addressing specific reasons for the censure stated by Mayor Pro Tem Elliott during the previous meeting. Elliott said Clark gave false information to KRDO reporter Scott Harrison, stating that Town of Monument was on lockdown to prevent further spread of COVID-19. The information was broadcast in a KRDO story March 23.
Corporon provided a screenshot of a text conversation between Clark and Harrison on March 24 in which she stated to the KRDO reporter that Monument was “not at all on lockdown.”
Clark said she was unaware of how Harrison misconstrued that Monument was on lockdown at the time of the March 23 news report.
“Her clear and unambiguous communication to this reporter before that story was issued was that Monument was not in lockdown,” Corporon said.
Corporon also addressed the second reason Elliott had provided for Clark’s censure — an op-ed written by Clark for the May 2020 Jackson Creek Monthly newsletter. Elliott stated during the May 4 meeting that Clark infers in the column the radium levels in the Town’s water supply may be the cause of one citizen developing breast cancer.
“I’ve reviewed the contents of the article and in no way shape or form during her communication is she offering that the water in Monument is bad,” Corporon said. “She states the harsh reality that radium is a cancer-causing agent in the human body, which is undisputed in science. Amounts and levels are certainly for the experts.”
Clark moved to have the censure rescinded and expunged from the public record based on the information already provided, but the motion failed.
Trustee Ron Stephens said he would like to table the discussion until the June 1 scheduled Trustees meeting so the board will have additional time to review the information presented. His motion to table the discussion passed.