A potpourri of fall events has kept the Black Forest AARP Chapter members busy in the service to the community. The work has also included some educational and enjoyable social moments.
The Black Forest AARP Chapter presented Jake Skifstad, Shield 616 founder, with a donation check for $1,500 to purchase an armor package designed to protect local peace officers and first responders from rifle threats. The package includes a Trauma Kit Ballistic Helmet, Plate Carrier Vest with Pouches, and Rifle Rated Armor. Shield 616 is a Colorado Springs-based nonprofit organization that provides protection equipment to law enforcement officers and first responders.
A drawing for a commemorative quilt especially designed and made by Shirley Karlstrum for a Chapter 1100 veteran was won by Anita Wolfe. Beverly Schaab won the quilted table-runner especially made for a veteran’s widow.
A highlight of another Chapter meeting was an excellent program on “Dementia and Caregiving” by Kent Mathews MSW, from the Colorado Spring Area Agency on Aging. The program provided basic legal, financial, medical, and emotional insights a caregiver needs to consider in order to cope with brain and behavioral changes often seen in a person being cared for. Kent also provided a long list of caregiver support and education agencies in the Colorado Springs area.
At the October chapter meeting several members came dressed in Halloween costumes. A fun costume contest was conducted. Ray Rozak, Beverly Schhaab, and Patricia Dix were voted to have the “best” costumes.
Chapter 1100 Member Longevity Badges were presented at the November meeting. Gwen Burk was awarded a 25-year badge certifying she has been a member in good standing of Chapter 1100 in Black Forest for 25 consecutive years. Five-year Chapter member longevity badges were presented to Stephen Blucher, Patricia Dix, Herb Guild, Pat Guild, Roberta Hagmaier and Linda Siebe.
Chapter members also supported recent community service outreach activities by participating in The Gazette’s Senior Life Expo, co-hosting the monthly Senior Social gatherings, hosting an AARP Smart Driver Course, and staffing a reception table at a recent informational program discussing Caregiving for Caregivers. Paula Blair also reminded everyone of the eligibility rules for receiving benefits from the Tri-Lakes branch of Care and Share.
In addition to the activities above, there was a semi-annual chapter outing to a local restaurant. The President of AARP Chapter 1302 in Riverside, R.I., Ken Gagner and his wife, Karen, joined the group for this enjoyable meal and meeting. The Chapter also had a good number of volunteers who helped in the preparation of and attended the annual Senior Resource Council Holiday Dinner Dance at the Colorado Springs City Auditorium.
The December meeting featured delicious catered meal with outstanding Christmas music provided by The Fermata’s recorder group of Colorado Springs.
Individuals desiring to give something back to the community as a volunteer can find some interesting and enjoyable social connections with AARP Chapter 1100 in Black Forest. Those interested in visiting or joining the chapter can contact Chapter President Ray Rozak at 719-495-6767. The Chapter motto is “To Serve, not to be Served.” Additional information on Chapter 1100 activities can be found at aarpchapter1100blackforest.weebly.com.