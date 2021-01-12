PALMER LAKE • For one group in the Tri-Lakes area, fundraising has gone to the dogs ... and cats.
On Jan. 2 on the shores of Palmer Lake, members of the Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, their families and friends kicked off the nonprofit organization’s first-ever virtual fundraiser intended to endow to nonprofit organizations in the community. The kickoff event was a Cat and Dog Walk preceding the club’s fundraiser which begins Thursday.
The virtual fundraiser is a pet photo contest, titled “Who Do You Love? Cat/Dog fundraiser,” which begins at 6 a.m. Thursday and ends at 9 p.m. Feb. 14. The contest is supported on Go Go Photo web platform and can be found by visiting www.gogophotocontest.com/whodoyoulovecatordog.
Entry into the contest is $10, and votes for favorites cost $1 each. There are 11 prizes, including a $150 prize for favorite pet. Contest winners will be announced on Feb. 17. Only residents of the United States are able to participate.
Linda Vernon, TLWC chair of the fundraiser committee, said the goal of the monthlong contest is to raise $10,000 for the organization’s granting program.
The fundraiser was inspired arter the organization having to cancel its Pine Cone Spring Show due to COVID-19 prevention measures.
“I felt because we were at home with the COVID restrictions, we could perhaps use the technology to work in our favor,” Vernon said. “We had given out all our grant funds in 2020. I knew we needed funds for granting in 2021, so I volunteered to set this up for our club.”
At the Cat and Dog Walk, participants, whether they brought their pets or not, traveled the less-than-one-mile course in what was fortunately agreeable weather, starting and finishing at a red-and-gold balloon arch, Vernon said. Each pet was provided a treat and owners without their pets were provided the same to bring home.
“A fun time was had by the two-legged and four-legged pets as well,” Vernon said. “People are passionate about their pets. We thought with February being the love month, we would use that theme to find the favorite cat or dog.”
Vernon welcomed the 50-plus participants and introduced other committee members Jan McKeinley, Judy Sawyer, Lori Marriner, Susan Weese, Barb Betzler and Carol Gaskill.
Vernon said the Kiwanis Club recently held a successful contest for dogs, so Vernon and company reached out to the service organization for assistance. She credits Rich Strom for helping the women’s club get started with its own virtual fundraiser contest.
The Tri-Lakes Women’s Club is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization with a 40-year history of charitable giving to the Tri-Lakes community. The organization is a longtime supporter of the area through volunteer service and grants to other nonprofits, public schools and public service organizations. It has provided over $1 million to qualified organizations which also serve the Tri-Lakes area.
Benefactors of the TLWC’s fundraising effort are given the opportunity to apply for a grant from the organization. A committee reviews and presents them to the 200-strong membership for final decision. The granting process starts Feb. 15 for applications from qualified nonprofit, public service organizations and the D-38 school district in the Tri-Lakes area. Deadline for applications is March 31.
More information on the club’s opportunities and philanthropy, visit its website at www.tlwc.net.