The success of Bryson’s Chase Foundation’s casino night fundraiser earlier this month was a pleasant surprise to the young charity’s leadership.
Bryson’s Chase, a nonprofit organization that aspires to provide relief for families with children in need of mental health care held a Speakeasy Casino Night fundraiser Jan. 11 at The Woodmoor Country Club. Members and organizers of the foundation, which formed in 2018, had an initial goal of raising a profit of $5,000. However, with ticket purchases, additional on-site donations, a silent auction and the like, Bryson’s Chase president Lindsey Kangas said the fundraiser inked its books to the tune of $13,627.56 in profit.
Kangas said it was exciting to see the turnout of nearly 100. “It really shows the need in this community for a charity like ours and just how many people are aware of it,” she said.
The feedback from patrons of the event was all-around positive and several asked Bryson’s Chase organizers to have one every month, Kangas said. She credits the choice of venue, the quality of food and service at the Country Club at Woodmoor and the professionalism of Casino Party USA, the company hired to provide the games and entertainment.
After raising nearly triple their goal, and given the public response, Kangas said coordinators hope to make casino night an annual event.
“The first one is always the hardest but now it will become easier, and we have a reputation of throwing a pretty good party,” she said.
Should the event become annual, Kangas aspires to offer more table games next time. She said a larger venue may be in order as well, despite her personal adoration of the Country Club at Woodmoor.
Next up for Bryson’s Chase is its second annual golf tournament, slated June 22 at the Country Club of Colorado in Colorado Springs and presented by Mortgage Solutions Financial. Last year, the foundation raised over $16,000 from its inaugural tournament. The goal for the event this year is to raise double that amount.
Bryson’s Chase is named for Kangas’ son who, unknown to her, was mentally abused by his biological father during his early childhood. She and her family know first hand the struggle of paying for long-term health care for children. After suffering from severe PTSD from the abuse at a young age and exhibiting violent behavior which led to being expelled from school, Bryson was eventually hospitalized at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora in the Pediatric Mental Health Institute, which has become the foundation’s largest benefactor.
Today, Bryson is a “happy, healthy teenager,” said Kangas. It was a long haul for the youth, who underwent a six-month stay in a long-term mental health care facility in Texas and has completed treatment after in Colorado. He now is able to share his experience with others and has become one of the voices for the foundation’s message.
“It was very isolating as a family,” Kangas said of Bryson’s and the family’s ordeal. “We lost a lot of friends through it. We want families to know there is help out there, and they simply don’t have to parent through it. We want to take some of the financial burden off of them.”
Kangas said every board member of Bryson’s Chase has had some sort of personal connection to the cause, and has seen others struggle with mental health issues at different levels. Being such a young foundation, less than two years old, its members encountered trouble initially to get the community to see Bryson’s Chase as a valid entity.
“When you’re in a small community, you sometimes don’t get taken seriously at first. People will sit back and wait to see if [the organization] is legitimate,” Kangas said. “We are in the process of professionalizing our board, so people take the foundation seriously and we can reach more people who need help.”
Being so open about her family’s experience, and hearing Bryson share his story with others is like “reliving it over and over,” Kangas said. That can be touch, but the aspiration to help other families is what allows her to continue.
“If we help just one person, it’s worth going through it,” she said. “Honestly, throwing and planning a good party or event has always been therapy for me.”
Learn more about the foundation at brysonschase.org.