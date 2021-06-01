MONUMENT • While the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the fundraising efforts for local nonprofit Bryson’s Chase, the outreach to the foundation and support of its fundraising events has kept pace — and even grown — in the past year.
The latest example was the foundation’s Second Annual Casino Night, held May 15 at the Country Club at Woodmoor, where the foundation raised roughly $23,000 for the Children’s Hospital Colorado Pediatric Mental Health Institute.
Bryson’s Chase was formed to bring awareness of the mental-health crisis amongst children and teens in Colorado and raise financial support for families who cannot afford treatment for their loved ones. Through its efforts last year, Bryson’s Chase was able to help 113 families with its donations to Children’s Hospital of Colorado.
Last year’s in augural Casino Night was attended by 83 people — mostly friends and guests of foundation president Lindsey Kangas and the foundation’s board. That event raised $13,000. This year’s event had 106 in attendance, and Kangas’ circle of friends became volunteers for the evening, rather than patrons, Kangas said.
“It was overwhelming and exciting,” she said. “It’s taking on a mind of its own, which I love. … People from all over El Paso County are now coming to the events to help the cause.”
A recent article in The Gazette, “Children’s Hospital Colorado: Mental health emergency visits soaring,” reported that from January through April, Colorado Springs recorded a 145% increase in behavioral health visits to the emergency department of Children’s Hospital Colorado, compared with the first four months of 2020. Dr. Mike DiStefano, chief medical officer and emergency room physician for Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, said many young patients who are treated at the hospital’s emergency department with a behavioral health problem have either attempted suicide or are thinking about it, while others display out-of-control or aggressive behaviour.
On May 25, Children’s Hospital of Colorado declared a state of emergency for youth mental health, and in a press release stated “pediatric mental health issues are seen as a tsunami across the state.” Children’s Hospital cited affects including but not exclusively self-abuse, eating disorders and attempted suicide.
Kangas said the outpouring of support to Bryson’s Chase is a result of the crisis. She said the suicide rate in El Paso County doubled in 2020.
“People are coming forward more to help and make a difference,” Kangas said. “For me, honestly, [Casino Night] was a wake up call of the two years of activity we have had into this foundation. I think everybody was maybe sitting back to watch and see what we were doing. Now people are seeking us out.
“There was a moment during the event I sat and looked around the room and thought, ‘These people believe in this and are going to change the world.’”
Given the amount of sponsorships, gifts and community support, Bryson’s Chase didn’t have to solicit as hard to make the Casino Night event a success this year, Kangas said. The organization is making a name for itself, she added.
In fact, when Bryson’s Chase posted about the state of emergency declared by Children’s Hospital Colorado on its website, two Monument families reached out to the foundation less than an hour later in an attempt to find and learn about resources for their children who were suffering with mental health issues.
“People are finally reaching out and getting the help they deserve,” Kangas said. “We are knocking down the stigma. We are going to change the world somehow.”
Kangas said she 100% believes the rise in pediatric mental health emergencies in Colorado was an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Children’s Hospital Colorado officials said they do not expect these statistics to go down when the pandemic is over.
“In my opinion, it’s directly related to the lack of social interaction over the past year,” Kangas said. “I was 16 once, and my world wasn’t my parents. It was my friends. It was my coaches and my team.”
Kangas said she also believes that during the last 15 months, with children not being exposed as much to teachers and school staff, many self-abuse indicators have gone unchecked.
Next up for Bryson’s Chase events is its Second Annual Band Fest, an outdoor event slated for July 10 at the 105 Social House in Palmer Lake. The event features five bands performing over eight hours. Kangas’ goal is to raise $10,000 at the event. Last year’s event raised $4,000 in the middle of pandemic prevention measures, where only 60 people were allowed to attend.
With Casino Night having grown extensively, next year’s event will be held at the Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort on Feb. 12. It will be a green ball, black tie event.
For more information on Bryson’s Chase Foundation, visit brysonschase.org. An event link is available on the website, where patrons can learn more, donate, volunteer or RSVP to attend.