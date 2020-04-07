As COVID-19 continues to leave an indelible impact on our lives, D38 is adapting to the challenge through the design and implementation of remote learning.
While there is no substitute for face-to-face interactions between students and teachers in a physical classroom, virtual connections through online platforms help bridge this gap. Our primary goal, while in-person learning is suspended, is staying connected with our students. Our secondary goal is providing for a continuity of learning which will continue as long as in-person instruction is suspended this school year. Remote Learning resources are available at lewispalmer.org/remotelearning.
D38 is committed to be a stabilizing force during this disruption. We are providing “grab and go” breakfasts and lunches for any student in need. Pick-up locations are at Lewis-Palmer High School and Palmer Lake Elementary School. Our food services team continues to partner with Tri-Lakes Cares to ensure that families in need are able to access available supports. Additionally, D38 has distributed more than 200 Chromebooks and hotspot access to families who do not have a home computer or internet at no charge. D38 employees will continue to be paid.
Public institutions, including schools, have the great privilege and huge responsibility of providing appropriate care during all times, including times of crisis. I know that all of the school districts in this area have taken this duty seriously. Pikes Peak area superintendents are meeting virtually on a weekly basis and more, if necessary. All Pikes Peak region superintendents and school districts are aligning our messages, procedures and resources because we are committed to providing a level of stability for each student. It has been a challenging and difficult time for each of us, regardless of our specific role and area of influence. I am humbled to be a part of the D38 team serving our community.
Walking in the face of doubt and uncertainty is never easy (yet I have seen an increase in families walking in my neighborhood). I know communities are making the best of this surreal situation. I’m reminded of the wise insight of Helen Keller: “Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much.” While we are experiencing one of the greatest challenges we’ve encountered in humanity in some time, let’s keep reaching out to those who may need a grocery delivery, a call, a text, a walk (six feet apart).
As we hunker down for a few more weeks at home, I hope we choose encouragement and support of each other over judgment. I hope we exercise compassion instead of contempt. During this pause in life as we know it, we can practice patience and develop resiliency. Let’s get through this together. Let’s be better on the other side of this. Every interaction provides an opportunity to choose. Let’s choose wisely.
Thank you all for your support and for doing your part to keep our community healthy and safe.
Dr. KC Somers is superintendent of Lewis-Palmer School District 38.