While many Americans wait and wonder whether their student loans will be forgiven, the Lewis-Palmer School District is offering students another alternative.

Don’t get a student loan.

The district’s Career Technical Education Program allows students to explore several career paths — some of which don’t require a college degree. Among the options are carpentry, welding and entrepreneurship. Students can also get education in Adobe Photoshop and InDesign, accounting, personal finance, computer Science, digital media and much more.

The program is wildly popular. At Lewis-Palmer Middle School, 180 students have identified the Photography and Photoshop Class among their top elective requests for next year. Another 150 have made it a secondary choice. That’s out of a total of 797 students.

‘The kids are having a lot of fun” said Daniel Russell, who teaches the class. “I tell my kids all the time, ‘you gain these skills here and maybe, potentially, create a career in photography.’

“It’s giving you that skill to help make you successful earlier.”

It makes you think. I have a college degree and I’m a journalist. My wife has a college degree and she’s a teacher.

An established plumber makes more than either of us.

This isn’t intended to minimize the value of a degree. It’s good for you mentally, emotionally and, in some cases, even spiritually. College can be a place for personal and intellectual growth. For many, it’s among the best times of their lives.

It just might not pay off financially.

According to the Education Date Initiative (www.educationdata.org), the average cost of attendance for a student living on campus at a public 4-year in-state institution is $25,707 per year. That’s $102,828 over 4 years.

Those numbers factors in the cost of tuition, books and fees plus room and board.

Out-of-state students pay an average $44,014 per year, $176,056 over 4 years.

That’s assuming you finish in 4 years. The data shows that only 39.8% of students manage to do that.

But that’s just part of the equation. Many students find in impractical to work full-time as a full-time student. The difference in wages between full-time and part-time employment can add tens of thousands of dollars to the total cost.

Trades workers can make a living wage right out of high school. If they have the intellect and work ethic that college requires, they will likely move rapidly up the career ladder.

I have four brothers. I’m the only college graduate among us. I’m also, by far, the poorest. Three became businessmen and one rose through the ranks in the oil fields of Texas. My lone sister, also a teacher, commiserates with my wife and I.

“Show people a positive path that enables them to make progress on their own terms,” says psychiatrist and motivational speaker Mark Goulston. “Give them options and alternatives that empower them.”

Lewis-Palmer District 38 is giving those options.