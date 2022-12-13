I admit, there was a time when good ‘ole Mr. He-man, me, once played with dolls — well, one doll, a Captain Action, created specifically for young boys.
Created in 1966, Captain Action was an action figure equipped with a wardrobe of costumes and facial masks that enabled him to become Superman, Batman, Spider-Man, Captain America, Aquaman, the Phantom, The Lone Ranger, Flash Gordon, Buck Rogers and the Green Hornet. Captain Action was Ideal Toy Company’s answer to Hasbro’s G.I. Joe.
There I was, a super-hero wannabe whose comic book imagination saw me don a red bath towel-turned-cape and swoop into action to steal from the rich and give to the poor (just like Robin Hood). However, my imagination didn’t always appeal to classmates who opted for tossing the pigskin to each other.
I received the Captain Action doll for Christmas 1967 (yes, I am dating myself). However, I didn’t have the doll long enough to enjoy all it had to offer. Less than two hours after unwrapping this highly sought-after gift, the unthinkable happened: the doll’s right arm fell off.
It angered me that Santa flew all that distance to bring me this holy grail of toys only to watch it die. I asked my mom how Captain Action, protector of the downtrodden, could fight for truth, justice and the American way with only one arm. “Captain Action can’t fight every politician. Besides, it’s Superman who fights for truth, justice and the American way,” she replied.
My dilemma sent Dad into hysterics. “Aw, Billy broke his dolly, boo hoo hoo,” he said, laughing as I shook my head in disgust. So much for defending the defenseless.
As it turned out, Ideal Toys discontinued the doll in 1968, resulting in a decline in sales after only a few short years. No one knows exactly why it happened. What is certain is that Captain Action, its characters and accessories are among the most fondly remembered and expensive to obtain on the collector’s market.
In 1998, Retro Toy Company Playing Mantis revived Captain Action. In addition to Captain Action and Dr. Evil, costumes released boxed with Captain Action figure were the Lone Ranger (in red and black outfit), Tonto, Flash Gordon and his never-before-created nemesis, Ming the Merciless (with a new flesh-tone Dr. Evil figure).
The line met with lackluster sales, and carded costumes-only were issued separately. These included Green Hornet, his right arm Kato, Lone Ranger (in blue outfit), Tonto (the Lone Ranger’s faithful sidekick), and The Phantom and arch enemy, Kabai Singh.
Also revived was Action Boy (now called Kid Action, due to Hasbro owning the rights to the Action Man name) and retro long-box packaging for Captain Action and Dr. Evil. However, these changes made little difference in general sales and the second coming of Captain Action ended forever in 2000.
While Christmas shopping years later, I sought a Sylvester Stallone action figures for my young son. The toy store sales assistant advised against it if my finances were ... rocky. I then asked if the store carried any Arnold Schwarzenegger action figures. She replied “Aisle B, back.”
That’s when my wife, Peggy, voiced her having had enough of my action figure addiction. “It’s either the ‘toys or us,’” she said, grinning.
William J. Dagendesh is an author, writer and retired U.S. Navy photojournalist, editor and public affairs officer. He has lived in southern Colorado 23 years. Contact William with comments or ideas for his column at nutmeg120395@yahoo.com.