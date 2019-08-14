CALL FOR APPLICANTS TO FILL UPCOMING PPLD VACANCY ON TRUSTEE BOARD
Pikes Peak Library District’s Board of Trustees is losing a term-limited member and calling for applications.
Keith Clayton, II’s final term on the PPLD Board of Trustees will end Dec. 31. PPLD Board of Trustees members are limited to two five-year terms. The Pikes Peak Library District includes the Ute Pass Library, 8010 Severy Road, in Cascade.
Board of Trustees members are appointed by a joint committee of the Colorado Springs City Council and the El Paso County Board of Commissioners. It is a governing board as opposed to an advisory board. Members serve without remuneration and must live in the PPLD service area.
Responsibilities include attending regular board and committee meetings, appointing and evaluating the performance of the Chief Librarian and CEO, setting policy, performing strategic planning duties, reviewing and approving the budget, and more.
Applications for the vacancy are now open and will close Sept. 6. Applications must be filled out and submitted online. The application and description of duties is available at ppld.org/jobs.
All applicants are asked to attend the Sept. 10 regular meeting of the Board of Trustees at Penrose Library in Colorado Springs, which will start at 4 p.m. A reception will follow the meeting, where applicants can introduce themselves and learn more about the position.
VOLUNTEER SOUGHT FOR EL PASO COUNTY DEVELOPMENT ADVISORY BOARD
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking a volunteer to serve on the El Paso County Community Development Advisory Board. Applications are due by Aug. 19.
The Community Development Advisory Board is seeking one new member residing in and able to represent County Commissioner District 2.
On April 1, 2009, El Paso County became an “entitlement community” and was awarded a Community Development Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to carry out a wide range of community development activities directed toward revitalizing neighborhoods, economic development, and providing improved community facilities and services.
The Community Development Advisory Board reviews matters of importance regarding the CDBG program and makes recommendations to the Board of El Paso County Commissioners concerning community development issues and use of CDBG funds.
Meetings are typically held on the third Wednesday of the month at 12:30 p.m. (as necessary) at the Economic Development Office at 9 E. Vermijo, Colorado Springs (across the street from the courthouse).
The volunteer application can be accessed at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer
Send completed applications to:
Board of County Commissioners
Attn: Ingrid Mobley
200 S. Cascade Ave.
Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208
Applications may also be faxed to 520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR FALL CITIZENS’ ACADEMY
The Fall Citizens’ Academy will begin on Sept. 17, and will be held on Tuesday evenings, from 6 to 9 p.m. The Academy will be conducted over a seven-week period, culminating in a graduation ceremony on Oct. 29.
The Academy offers citizens a broad overview and unique insight into the various functions of the Sheriff’s Office. Participants will learn about topics such as use of force, illegal marijuana, targeted traffic enforcement, emergency services, which includes our Wildland Fire and Search & Rescue teams, SWAT and civil process. They will understand the intricacies of a criminal investigation as detectives take them through the investigative process. A tour of the El Paso County Jail will be conducted to demonstrate the challenges facing our detention staff.
Download and print an application at https://www.epcsheriffsoffice.com/sites/default/files/resources/resources/CitizensAcadApplication19-1.pdf or may contact Public Information Officers, Jacqueline Kirby, at 520-7183 or Natalie Sosa, at 520-7141.
There is no charge to attend the Citizens’ Academy; however, seating is limited to the first 40 completed applications received. Applications must be returned no later than 5 p.m. on Aug. 27.