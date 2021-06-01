Last month I wrote about a trip my wife and I recently took to northern California to see my niece get married. We flew in and out of Sacramento. I also indicated I would discuss the beginnings of California as it became a state in 1850 — a very interesting time in the development of the United States.
To start, it would be presumptuous of me to think I can adequately cover the start of California joining the U.S. in this short column. At best, if I can get some readers motivated to do some more research on their own — that would be great. But I will try to cover at least a few things that might draw your interest.
Some very brief background. In the early 1840s what we think of as California belonged to Mexico. Basically everything from Texas west did. In 1844, surprisingly, James Polk is elected president, and he takes office in March of 1845. Polk says he wants to accomplish four things and will only serve one term. (I wish more politicians today thought that way!) Two of the four were foreign policy related: settle the Oregon question with Great Britain, and acquire California from Mexico. To acquire California was a large undertaking, but Polk was determined. (Polk evidently was a workaholic and had a hard time trusting others.)
Polk’s first effort is to complete the acquisition of Texas, started by the Tyler administration. Texas joins the U.S. in December of 1845, the 28th state. This, among other things, sets the stage for the Mexican War. Highly controversial at the time, the war with Mexico lasts from April 1846 to February 1848. (Ulysses S. Grant, a young officer at the time, interestingly explained about the start of the war in his memoirs: “We were sent to provoke a fight, but it was essential that Mexico should commence it.”)
Polk was disingenuous about how he dealt with his top generals, Zachary Taylor and Winfield Scott, who were quite successful prosecuting the war. But even before the start of hostilities, there were some interesting figures out west. One amazing example was a young marine named Archibald Gillespie, who Polk sent out to give secret messages. Gillespie was able to find (without a cell phone!) John C. Fremont, who was already in the area. (Fremont’s guide was Kit Carson.) Fremont was well known, courageous, and energetic, but also a glory seeker and found telling the truth at times elusive.
Other names you might recognize include naval Commodore Robert Stockton, and Gen. Stephen Kearny. Both were brave and very capable. Kearny led the Army of the West and had conquered what is now New Mexico. By the way, Kearny, Stockton, and Fremont did not get along — egos definitely got in the way. Kearny seems to have been the most level headed.
The war ends with the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, so California is now part of the U.S.
Gold is discovered in California in early 1848 in the Sacramento Valley, and thousands of potential miners head for the area. California becomes a state in 1850, and this is significant for the entire country. The Compromise of 1850, regarding territorial expansion and slavery, largely came about because California was admitted to the Union as a free state. The 1850 Compromise didn’t satisfy almost anyone, and was notable in the lead up to our Civil War.
If I had to recommend one book for those who are interested, see “A Country of Vast Designs: James K. Polk, the Mexican War and the Conquest of the American Continent,” by Robert W. Merry.
The California state flag has a bear and a single star on it. Let me know if you know why that is.
Doug McCormick is retired from the Air Force after spending 21 years as a space operator. He spent 14 years as a defense contractor supporting Air Force Space Command. He is now a tour guide and has started his own business, American History Tours LLC, specializing in taking people to see locations associated with significant American history. His email address is doug@historytoursamerica.com.