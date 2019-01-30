Caboose Cobwebs: When the Monument depot moved
A significant building once sat just off 2nd and Front streets, right along the railroad tracks, but in December 1948, the Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad’s depot was moved. The two-story building went from its familiar site in Monument to a new location.
The station, built in the 1880s, replaced an earlier, less-grand structure. The railroad was making many improvements, and Monument received one of the new “company-style” structures. The regular passenger trains had stopped using the building just after World War II, though the nearby Santa Fe Station still saw an occasional passenger arrival or trip to Denver. Where the Rio Grande station was going, and how it would be used, was significant to the community.
The new owner was W. E. Higby, a local businessman. His father had a business in town, which opened just after the railroad arrived. Higby, a former lieutenant governor, saw the building as a key structure when plans for a new road were announced, and the railroad was happy to sell the building to him.
A highway project was underway, changing the main road to Denver. U.S. 85-87 was being moved to Monument Hill, running straight north toward Greenland, bypassing Palmer Lake and heading on toward Larkspur. Out at the junction with the new road was an ideal spot for a restaurant, or some such service. The old station was perfect for the use, it only needed a bit of modification, mainly the addition of plumbing and a kitchen.
By the time the highway was finished, a few new buildings had been built at the intersection, and the old depot had been moved over the course of a week. Part of the roof had to be cut off to get under power and telephone lines, but it was soon rebuilt. An area around the building became a parking lot for customers, and the waiting room and ticket window were converted to a dining area and counter space for customers. In the remodeling, many reminders of the railroad service had been uncovered.
In fewer than 10 years, the two-lane road became four lanes and was divided. Interstate 25 replaced 85-87, and the area was redesigned several times. The old cafe was torn down, replaced by more modern services. Curiously, the railroad changed, too. In the 1970s, when the old Santa Fe tracks were removed, the Denver and Rio Grande’s Monument track was renamed Wood’s Spur.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. Mel is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. With questions and ideas for his column, contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.