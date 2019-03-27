Caboose Cobwebs: When the lights went on
We think nothing of it now, but electricity only first came to Monument and Palmer Lake in 1932.
Dwight Chapin, of Wichita, Kan., applied to both communities for a franchise to build a power line from the closest available line. That line was actually at Elizabeth, Colo. The line his company built ran from there to Greenland, where it split into one to Larkspur the other to Palmer Lake following the “Denver Road,” the original road following the railroad lines between Palmer Lake and Larkspur. The newer, shorter, more direct route was still under construction in 1932.
New equipment was being installed at Elizabeth, along with bigger generators, needed for the new coverage. It would be ready once the power lines were finished. The primary function was to provide the street lighting, but it was immediately available for residents in the communities. Many year-round residents, and a few seasonal ones, were lining up to get the service. A few of the homes and farms had generators, but most were still using oil lanterns.
The new power line would not extend past Monument south or east until it was seen how many customers would need to be served.
By late summer the construction of the power line was well in place. Crews did not reach Monument until winter. At first, the power was only on limited times. Electricity generally came on in the late afternoon until about 10 p.m. During the day the power was turned off as crews worked on the extension of the lines. Even then, the demand was such that power was unpredictable. As the lines were extended many of the ranchers along the way paid for construction of lines to their properties. The power plant at Elizabeth was rebuilt to handle the unexpected demand. It was well into 1933 before power was available 24 hours a day.
The extension into Black Forest would take quite some time, as the number of potential customers was quite small, but as more power lines circled the area new lines were built.
