Caboose Cobwebs: When making a trip to town was a real treat
By Mel McFarland
My grandfather grew up on a farm in what is now part of Monument. He told us many stories about growing up in the area; one of my favorites was about taking a trip to the “big city.”
On their trip into town they bought bulk groceries, animal feed, clothing, tools, parts for their vehicle, and sometimes ate and had haircuts. Sometimes all of these things happened in the same store! And no, this was not at a mall, it was at the general store in town.
While small-town residents could get many things they needed in their hometowns, occasionally there might be a need to go into a larger town. Someone near Black Forest might need to go to Colorado Springs, but only for some hard-to-come-by item. A hundred years ago my grandfather and his father would go into town in a wagon maybe once a week. A trip into Colorado Springs might take all day! Today we might expect to find some of these things in a big box store, and go at the drop of a hat at one many miles away, even Denver.
Many of the items could be bought down at the general store, but, unlike today, shoppers rarely needed or wanted to see a wide variety of the same item. If there were several general stores in a town, maybe they might have different selections, otherwise there was also the Sears, Roebuck or Wards catalog! Items ordered in the mail might come in on a train in two weeks.
In Colorado Springs, every Saturday was shopping day. There were a number of stores that specialized in serving those living out in the country. In fact, there were many stores that catered to farmers and ranchers from all over who did this kind of shopping. They carried the basics, in large quantities. There was even a corral in the middle town, behind the buildings where they bought and sold horses, cows and even sheep.
This all ended in the 1950s when errands and transport became easier and quicker. A “trip into town” could even be done over the phone, and now online. You can be at Walmart in minutes, but don’t forget our local merchants. You can still find local businesses that can trace their history back 100 years and sell items not found in those big box stores.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. Mel is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. With questions and ideas for his column, contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.