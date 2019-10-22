A hundred years ago ice was not made in your home freezer. It came from lakes that froze over each winter. There were two classic ice lakes in Monument and Palmer Lake. Here is a tale of the one at Divide, that many who drive through on Highway 24 do not even know it is there.
From the hands of fate, the Divide area gains a new industry and what the Lake George community loses as a result of the dismantling of the Colorado Midland railroad in 1920, the Midland Terminal railroad gains. It is the ice industry. For many years the Denver and Rio Grande and Rock Island railroads depended upon natural ice from Lake George for stocking their refrigerator cars. Large quantities were used.
Now that Lake George is no longer accessible to the railroad, William Norton, who has cut ice there has transferred his business to Midland, just above Divide on the Midland Terminal and is selling frozen water which has been found to be the purest kind of article.
Low temperatures at the high altitude of Midland have made conditions favorable and he has already cut one complete crop of ice 15 inches thick from a seven-acre lake there. Now a second crop has frozen to the depth of 12 inches and is ready for cutting. Norton has a force of 30 men in camp on the grounds. Norton plans later to cut some ice at a new lake at Divide as well as Green Mountain Falls and Cascade. As unusually mild winter that the Pikes Peak region was experiencing, however, did not yet enable the ice to attain a sufficient thickness for profitable cutting. Norton estimates that there will be at least two months more of ice cutting this winter on the Ute Pass lakes. He may possibly put in storage facilities before the winter is over.
The Denver and Rio Grande was shipping thousands of tons of ice from Monument and Palmer Lake at the time, and was still looking for steady sources of ice west of Denver. That all would end in the 1940s when ice began being produced in everyone’s home refrigerator/freezer. Some of us older folks still call them ice boxes, but that comes from when you put ice in them.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.