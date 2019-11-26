Back in the early 1900s the post office had a real problem. Up to that point, they really did not deliver mail to houses. Unless you were a really big business, they expected everyone to go to the post office to get their mail. Some people out in the country did get mail delivery, but not daily, and that is another story! So when the post office did start delivering mail, everyone had to have an address.
In places like Palmer Lake and Monument, where some people only lived there during the summer, addresses were really fun. Some streets or roads had names, but some did not. Houses had names. This goes way back to before the Pilgrims to England. In some places in England, there still are houses with a name but not a number.
The cabins and cottages in these summertime communities had unique names, mainly for giving directions. For example, many of the streets in Ute Pass were names of towns in Kansas, where many of the summer residents lived when not on “vacation.” Many of these names still remain. Part of the day’s activity might be going down to the post office to see if there was any mail for “whoever” and it might have a cabin’s name, such as “The Topeka” cabin. It was fairly common in towns to have a big box of letters for some visitor. These would be available as “general delivery” or in some places “will call.” A really well-to-do vacationer or a full-time resident might even have a postal box.
The mail might arrive several times a day, and the postal clerk or postmaster would meet the trains at the station or the stage (if they had no trains). They would then go back and sort out the mail, and ready any outgoing letters. In those days they did not do packages. The express companies did that. In this area, most of the trains stopped long enough at every station to at least pick up the mail.
Once delivery started, “The Topeka” cabin was not a good enough designation. If the street or road did not have a name, it was given one. The houses were numbered, which sometimes made little sense the first house might be “one,” and the second one “two,” but what happened if a new home was built between them? It was up to the town to sort that all out. Different towns had different ideas as to how they would do it. If they tried to keep the names as addresses, the person doing the delivery better know who was who. Most of these had a sign with names on them anyway. “Home delivery” started around 1900 in big cities, but took longer around here.
Rural delivery was done starting after the Civil War in populated areas in the east. The novelty there was getting a useful mailbox. It might have to hold mail for several days before the resident would come by and collect it. I have heard that many places used old boots, or even saddlebags as a mailbox. The letter carrier had to be really sure he was putting the mail in a safe place, not just for the right people. Our mail service has come a long way.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.