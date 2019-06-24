In November 1949, a new road was built that would change this area’s history. It was hailed by many as a great improvement, but I doubt anyone believed that then. In fact, people wanted to use it so badly that they drove on it before the last bridge was finished.
Originally known as the Monument-Larkspur Road, or just the Larkspur Cut-Off, it would not be finished until 1950 because of the final last bridge, which crossed over the northbound Denver and Rio Grande Western tracks. The road was just a “dirt” two-lane road from Monument through Greenland to Larkspur. Drivers were already driving on it even though it was not finished, taking an old road into Larkspur to meet the main highway. The main traffic was on weekends and at night when the construction crews did not work.
I suppose you have figured out that this is when the first road over Monument Hill “finished” to Larkspur. It would eventually get paved, but turning it into a four-lane divided highway would take almost a decade. It is still being updated. The route is pretty much the same as was laid out in 1948.
In 1948 Denver was working on improving traffic through town in a project called the Valley Highway, which eventually became I-25. It would be the late 1960s before it was completely finished from Wyoming to New Mexico. One thing that did not happen was right here, too. The folks in Palmer Lake were sure, in 1949, that without the main route to Denver passing through, they might just dry up and blow away.
Today traffic has returned to Palmer Lake thanks to work on I-25, and some are not happy about it! Imagine that.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.